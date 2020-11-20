Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Explains Why She's Not Spending Christmas With Her Kids

Weitere : "Teen Mom" Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

The holidays are right around the corner, and every family celebrates differently. Kailyn Lowry explained why she's celebrating Christmas solo this year during the Nov. 19th episode of her podcast Coffee Convos.

The topic came up after her co-host Lindsie Chrisley asked if the Teen Mom celeb had any plans for gift exchanges with her kids Isaac Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin, Lux Lowry and Romello "Creed" Lopez.

"We're not doing anything," Kailyn said. "Like, I'm just not gonna have them. So, they don't have to, like, get each other stuff….I might ask them, 'Do they want to get each other anything for Christmas?' And if they say yes, then I would just obviously facilitate that."

The 28-year-old reality star then said her sons are spending most of Christmas Day with their dads. Kailyn shares Issac, 10, with Jo Rivera; Lincoln, 7, with Javi Marroquin and Lux and Creed, 3 and 3 months respectively, with Chris Lopez. In fact, she suggested her plans this year are similar to what they were last Christmas.

"I don't think we did anything last year at all….As a matter of fact, I know nothing happened last year on Christmas. I know that because I was by myself almost the entire day," she said. "So, yeah, we didn't do anything. And once I got the kids back, I got the kids back and we just went on about our lives."