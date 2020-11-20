Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other as They Reunite

Weitere : Ana de Armas Celebrates Ben Affleck's B-Day With Selfie

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are proof that distance makes the heart grow fonder.

In photos taken on Friday, Nov. 20 and obtained by The Daily Mail, the actor and actress were spotted passionately kissing and hugging on a New Orleans balcony. Ben was wearing a sleek black long sleeve, while Ana wore a sweater and one eye-catching accessory: a diamond ring.

What's more is the sparkler was on Ana's ring finger. But, as much as we hate to burst your bubble, it doesn't seem that Ben and Ana are engaged... yet.

Instead, Ben and Ana are simply re-filming scenes for their upcoming film, Dark Water, in which they play a married couple. The actress was spotted wearing the same exact prop ring last year, just before things turned romantic between her and Ben.

An eyewitness tells E! News the duo has been "hard at work" on re-shooting the drama after being in separate states for some time. The eyewitness says, "Ben seemed ecstatic to see Ana again after he hadn't been with her for a few weeks. They were so happy to be around each other and couldn't keep their hands off one another."