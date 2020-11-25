The Best Lululemon Black Friday Deals 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Lululemon has answered our Black Friday prayers!
The lifestyle brand is offering huge savings on best-selling styles for the whole family! Score sports bras for $19, leggings for $69 and so many more amazing deals! You're sure to find something you love—or something you'll love to gift.
We've done the digging for you to find some of Lululemon's best Black Friday deals. Shop them below!
Align™ Pant 28
Made with Nulu™ fabric, enjoy weightless and buttery soft comfort while you're doing your HIIT workouts in these leggings.
Fine Form Bra Medium Support
This sports bra will become a staple in your wardrobe! You might as well buy every color while it's on sale for only $19!
Evolution Polo
Don't forget about the men on your list? This athleisure polo is perfect for the golfer or the power-walker!
Winter Warrior Bomber
Talk about the ultimate cold weather jacket! This bomber jacket is waterproof so they rain won't slow you down.
Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25
These tie dye leggings are everything! They will definitely add some spice to your chilly morning workouts.
Define Jacket
Don't let the cold temps get slow down your fitness routines. This jacket is perfect for layering, too.
Men's Fast and Free Short 3
These vibrant shorts won't get in the way of you beating your best time on the track. That's for sure!
Close to Crossing Long Sleeve
The four-way stretch will allow you to dance, jump and run in comfort.
Bowline Short 5
These stylish shorts are great for the man on your list!
—Originally published on Fri. Nov 20, 2020, 5:00 a.m. PT