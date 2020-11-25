Meghan Markle Kelly ClarksonGrammysDie NeuestenVideos

The Best Lululemon Black Friday Deals 2020

Score Lululemon sports bras for $19, leggings for $69 and so many more amazing deals!

von Emily Spain, Carolin Lehmann Nov 25, 2020 17:45Tags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingBlack Friday / Cyber MondayShop With E!Shop SalesShop Fashion
EComm, Lululemon Black Friday Deals E! Illustrations

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Lululemon has answered our Black Friday prayers!

The lifestyle brand is offering huge savings on best-selling styles for the whole family! Score sports bras for $19, leggings for $69 and so many more amazing deals! You're sure to find something you love—or something you'll love to gift.

We've done the digging for you to find some of Lululemon's best Black Friday deals. Shop them below!

lesen
Coach's Jaw-Dropping Black Friday 2020 Sale Offers 50% Off Bestsellers

Align™ Pant 28

Made with Nulu™ fabric, enjoy weightless and buttery soft comfort while you're doing your HIIT workouts in these leggings.

$68
$69
Lululemon

Fine Form Bra Medium Support

This sports bra will become a staple in your wardrobe! You might as well buy every color while it's on sale for only $19!

$78
$19-39
Lululemon

Top Stories

1

See Every Star at the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

2

The Complicated Reality of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's Relationship

3

Inside Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's First Thanksgiving in New Home

Evolution Polo

Don't forget about the men on your list? This athleisure polo is perfect for the golfer or the power-walker!

$98
$59
Lululemon

Winter Warrior Bomber

Talk about the ultimate cold weather jacket! This bomber jacket is waterproof so they rain won't slow you down.

$298
$149
Lululemon

Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25

These tie dye leggings are everything! They will definitely add some spice to your chilly morning workouts.

$128
$99
Lululemon

Define Jacket

Don't let the cold temps get slow down your fitness routines. This jacket is perfect for layering, too.

$128
$69
Lululemon

Men's Fast and Free Short 3

These vibrant shorts won't get in the way of you beating your best time on the track. That's for sure!

$78
$39-49
Lululemon

Close to Crossing Long Sleeve

The four-way stretch will allow you to dance, jump and run in comfort.

$88
$59
Lululemon

Bowline Short 5

These stylish shorts are great for the man on your list!

$78
$49
Lululemon

Up next, Skims has the coziest new mommy and me loungewear.

—Originally published on Fri. Nov 20, 2020, 5:00 a.m. PT

Top Stories

1

See Every Star at the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

2

Inside Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's First Thanksgiving in New Home

3

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Test Positive for Coronavirus

4

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals: Instant Pots, 23andMe and More

5

The Bachelor's Ashley Spivey Shares She Suffered Pregnancy Loss