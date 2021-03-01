Why The Queen's Gambit Cast Seems So Familiar

"Let's play."

The final quote of Netflix's The Queen's Gambit has sat with us long after we've digested the cast's tour de force performances. As E! readers surely know, The Queen's Gambit follows Beth Harmon (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) as she transforms from stoic orphan to cutthroat chess player.

On learning chess for the role, Anya told Seth Meyers, "I had to learn, like, understand chess for myself because I felt that people care about it so much that I couldn't just show up and not understand the theory of it. But the theory and then applying that theory are two very different things."

The drama series is based off Walter Tevis' 1983 novel of the same name.

Anya won Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie award at the 2021 Golden Globes. And it was well deserved, as her performance had us itching to learn chess. Still, the entire cast—which includes Bill Camp, Marielle Heller, Harry Melling, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram and more—pulled out stellar performances.