Ellen Pompeo Teases "Really Really Special Episode" Ahead of Another Major Character Return

It's a good time to be a Grey's Anatomy fan.

The season 17 premiere brought fans the biggest surprise we've had in years in the form of Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd, five whole years after his death. It was like a shot of adrenaline right when we needed it the most, even as the rest of the show—and even Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) herself—is dealing with the effects of COVID-19.

The best part is that we know the surprises aren't over. In an interview with Deadline, showrunner Krista Vernoff was asked if Meredith's mother Ellis (played by Kate Burton and who was originally named in the script to keep Dempsey a surprise) could show up on the beach eventually. Here's what Vernoff said:

"I don't know. I don't know. You have to tune in and see who comes to the beach. It'll be a joyful discovery."

Then, a promo that aired after the Nov. 19 episode promised that "another person from her past returns," and we've been losing our minds ever since, with no help from the cast.

On Thursday morning, a fan asked Pompeo for a hint about the next installment and the star revealed that "it's going to be a really really special episode."

As usual, Thursday night can't come soon enough.