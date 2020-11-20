Meghan Markle Kelly ClarksonGrammysDie NeuestenVideos

Jeannie Mai's Holiday Gift Guide Is a Perfect 10

From cozy blankets to delicious pickles, the TV personality knows how to give the perfect gift!

Nov 20, 2020
Jeannie Mai is getting real with us about holiday shopping!

With the holiday season right around the corner, you're probably beginning to brainstorm the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. Thankfully, the Dancing with the Stars contestant is sharing her hacks to finding a gift that will get you on the holiday leaderboard!

"Think with meaning, not just with money. A gifts' value isn't just in its price. Use this Holiday season to give gifts that reflect a personal connection: If you know someone's hobby or passion, get them something that shows you pay attention to what matters to them," The Real co-host explained to E!. "Books are also always great gifts, in my opinion (as long as the recipient likes to read!) - you can really cultivate a close bond with someone through a book. And this year more than ever, try to source all your gifts from Black-owned businesses."

 

Although giving your loved ones meaningful gifts is a fun aspect of the holiday season, spending time with family and friends is the best gift of all.

"By far my favorite part of celebrating the holidays is seeing my family: Mai Family Christmas is hands down the best time of the year," the TV personality revealed. "I love catching up with the most important people in my life, and throwing down some brown liquor the way only we Viets can do!"

Check out all of Jeannie's meaningful gift ideas below!

Kinto Slow Coffee Style 4 Cup Brewer with Stand-Brass

"Everybody has a coffee-lover in their life! This gift is a perfect aesthetic step-up from all the "ordinary" brewing methods out there. Also from the same business in Atlanta that I love!"

$185
Sustainable Home

Thriving T-Shirt

"For your family members who aren't into aesthetics or food, there's always the gift of fashion. But instead of stressing over someone's style, you can get them something that suits their personality. Again, it's about showing that you pay attention!"

$27
Mess in a Bottle

Heart Talk by Cleo Wade

"My favorite book that I always love to gift is Heart Talk by Cleo Wade. It's one of those reads that is guaranteed to center your recipient, and to tell them: hey - you are special, and I want you to take a moment to revel in it."

$18
$13
Amazon

Artemis Pearl Treasure Box

"Everyone has stuff they could use a box like this for. When in doubt of a gift that has meaning "meaning," give a gift that is both practical and aesthetically pleasing!"

$49
Sustainable Home

Sole' Original Dill Pickle Spears

"I talk about these pickles every chance I get: I'm obsessed with them! These make great stocking stuffers for your family members who are bigger fans of salty than sweet."

$15
$10
Sole' Pickles

Stone Washed Linen Blanket

"This blanket makes a timeless gift for any loved one. It's beautiful, handmade, and sustainably sourced. I love this store too, it's a Female Black Owned Business in Atlanta!"

$100
Sustainable Home

For more celebrity gift ideas, check out Bethenny Frankel's Holiday Gift Guide!

