Jersey Shore's Jenni "JWoww" Farley Reveals Where She & Angelina Stand

This season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is going to look a little different, and not just because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Yes, the cast—Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick—traded New Jersey for a sprawling Las Vegas hotel to quarantine in, but in case you haven't noticed yet, there's one name in particular missing from the line-up: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.
The cast exclusively revealed on Thursday, Nov. 19's Daily Pop that they remain hopeful Snooki will return in the future, but in the meantime, it looks like JWoww and Deena will have to deal with the fallout from their infamous speech at Angelina's wedding on their own.
As fans of the MTV show surely recall, the pair, along with Snooki, delivered a disastrous toast when Angelina tied the knot with Chris Langeira, poking fun at their co-star and her hometown of Staten Island, which didn't go over well with the guests since that's where most of them were from.
"You guys are gonna have to stay tuned to see what happens there," Angelina teased to E! co-host Carissa Culiner. "But I commend the boys. They wanted to get this family back together."
The drama between Angelina and JWoww goes beyond what went down at the wedding, and as of right now, things remain tense for the two reality stars.
"I look at her like a co-worker that you might not have gotten along with. And one day you do, one day you don't," JWoww said on Daily Pop. "I wouldn't say we're friends by any stretch. I wouldn't say the relationship is repaired either."
Deena weighed in on the matter, too.
"It's really all gonna unfold on this upcoming season, so I don't want to give too much away," she explained. "But you know, it was a rough road."
It almost certainly didn't help that the cast couldn't leave their "quarantine bubble," a.k.a. the Hilton Lake Las Vegas. JWoww even compared the experience to The Shining, "because nobody else was in that hotel, either."
Well, there was someone new to the group. The season four trailer revealed Pauly D's girlfriend, Nikki Hall, makes an appearance at some point.
Now that Pauly D's officially spoken for, Vinny describes himself as a side chick.
But "a happy side chick!"
"Me and Pauly had a rule," he told Carissa. "It was, you can't have another bromittment to another guy. But girls are on the table and obviously, I know Nikki. She's like part of the fam now."
Watch the rest of the cast's Daily Pop interview in the above clip!
Jersey Shore Family Vacation's new season premieres tonight, Thursday, Nov. 19, on MTV at 8 p.m.!