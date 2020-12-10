Megan Thee Stallion's Best Looks Prove She's Always Been a Style Savage

Weitere : Meet Megan Thee Stallion While It's Still "Hot Girl Summer"!

Thanks to Megan Thee Stallion, it's always a hot girl summer.

There's no denying that the rapper has taken the world by storm in the last few years. Her hit song "Savage" becoming the internet challenge of the year and her "WAP" collaboration with Cardi B expanded everyone's vocabulary. And, she's just getting started.

After taking home Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop at the 2020 American Music Awards, the 25 year old is now headed to the 2021 Grammys, where she's up for four nominations. "Hotties let's celebrate the GRAMMY nominations and my new album!!!" she tweeted after scoring her first-ever nods. "Drop your cashapp and #GoodNewsMegan to win some $$$."

The talented star gets praise outside of her incredible music, too. When it comes to style, she always brings her star power. Megan is always a standout on red carpets, proving she's just as comfortable rocking a flowing gown as she is slaying it in a skintight ensemble.