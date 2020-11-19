Prince William Reacts to BBC Investigation Into Infamous Princess Diana Interview

Prince William is weighing in after a BBC reporter was accused of forging documents in order to secure an explosive interview with Princess Diana in 1995.
Journalist Martin Bashir allegedly used fake bank statements to persuade Diana to agree to be interviewed for BBC Panorama. The accusations caused the media organization to hire independent investigators to "get to the truth" of the infamous royal interview, appointing former Supreme Court judge Lord Dyson to lead the mission.
The Duke of Cambridge is said to be "tentatively" welcoming the investigation.
In a statement released by Kensington Palace and obtained by E! News on Nov. 18, Prince William said, "The independent investigation is a step in the right direction." The 38-year-old dad added, "It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time."
William was about 13 years old when his mom's Panorama interview came out.
BBC director general Tim Davie vowed that the BBC is "determined" to get to the bottom of it. "That is why we have commissioned an independent investigation," he said. "Lord Dyson is an eminent and highly respected figure who will lead a thorough process."
During the broadcast, Diana shockingly called Camilla Parker Bowles the "third person" in her marriage with Prince Charles. She also admitted to an affair with James Hewitt, who has continued to deny rumors that he fathered Prince Harry.
In addition, it was recently revealed by Diana's astrologer that Charles told Diana the night before their wedding that he didn't really love her.
The investigation comes as the British royal family is dominating the news for another reason: The new season of The Crown just hit Netflix and it's all about Diana and Charles' love story.
Actress Emma Corrin, who plays the popular princess, said she was "quite scared" to take on the role and wanted to be sure she depicted Diana's experience with bulimia "in an honest way." The 24-year-old star was so committed to the part that she ended up hospitalized while shooting a scene in a "freezing-cold swimming pool."
So how well does The Crown hold up to the scandalous reality? Well, to begin with, the costume designers pretty much nailed Diana's iconic '80s fashion looks and wedding gown.
