Jojo Siwa Defends Mark Bontempo From "Hateful" Comments After Their Breakup

Jojo Siwa is taking the high road after her first heartbreak.

The 17-year-old Nickelodeon star confirmed she and boyfriend Mark Bontempo are officially over, but remain on the best of terms. Jojo, who first went public with the aspiring musician in early August, defended Mark from online criticism in an Instagram comment posted on Nov. 15.

Jojo wrote, "...Mark doesn't deserve hateful things like this. He deserves to have people support him. You have NO idea about mark and I's relationship. how much fun it was. how happy we both were, and how happy we both are. We decided it's best for us to not be in a relationship.... that's all."

Spoken like the media savvy tween queen she is, Jojo assured her loyal fanbase that she and Mark will continue to support each other behind the scenes, while also noting that she's uninterested in getting anyone's approval on the matter.

"If you don't wanna follow him like the millions of other people on Instagram you don't follow that's fine, but this post is immature," she continued. "He is not toxic."