Why Love At First Sight Is Actually Realistic On The Bachelorette, According to Catherine Giudici

Usually, on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, you date for eight weeks. But Bachelorette star Clare Crawley proclaimed she met her husband when Dale Moss stepped out of the limo on night one. And, just four episodes later, they were engaged. While some fans may be skeptical, Catherine Giudici—who met husband Sean Lowe on the franchise in 2014—begs to differ.

"It's such a unique situation because it's such a concentrated time," Catherine exclusively told E! News. "It's two weeks of no other thing but thinking about that person, so I get it. Sean and I were nine weeks in, probably, before we fell in love."

It certainly helped that Clare had the opportunity to check out her suitors ahead of filming, a Bachelor Nation first. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, production on season 16 was halted. All this after ABC had announced who would be competing for Clare's heart. So, naturally, Clare did what anyone else in her situation would do: Look everyone up on social media.