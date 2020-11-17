Best Black Friday Wearable Tech Deals 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The holidays will be here before you know it and we have one thing on our mind: Black Friday deals! Specifically, wearable tech. With hundreds of new gadgets and mobile and portable smart devices coming into style, it's hard to choose which one to gift to Mom, Dad and hey, well, yourself, too (who are we kidding?).
Do you want the latest and greatest Apple Watch? What about the super health-conscious, gym-obsessed guru in your life? Maybe a Fitbit is more in order. Have you been eyeing and dying to get wireless AirPods for the super busy bee in your friend circle? Don't worry, we got you. In an effort to simplify and make all your holiday shopping as smooth as possible, we've handpicked some of the best Black Friday wearable tech deals to make your holiday shopping a little easier.
Here are 10 of our favorites below.
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)
Make calls, track fitness, play music all in style all with the touch of your wrist in five different colors.
Apple AirPods Pro with Charging Case
Simplify the clutter in your life with these AirPods! The new earbuds combine intelligent design with breakthrough technology and crystal-clear sound.
Water Resistant Camera Glasses
You can be a travel photographer on the go with these water resistant camera glasses! Just press the button to take a 10-second video from your perspective.
Muse 2: The Brain Sensing Headband - Meditation Tracker Multi Sensor Headset Device
If creating and following a meditation routine is hard for you, try the Muse 2! With immersive soundscapes and real-time heart and brain activity monitoring, you can keep track of your progress.
Waterproof Touchscreen Gloves
You'll be able to send texts and make calls all while keeping your hands winter-ready with these waterproof touchscreen gloves.
Logitech G G533 Wireless 7.1 Virtual Surround Gaming Headset
Gift the Twitch streamer or gamer in your life with this wireless gaming headset. Not to mention, a single charge will last for 15 hours!
Fitbit Inspire HR Activity Tracker
Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned on-the-go!
VR Headset for iPhone & Android Phone
Enhance your visual gaming experience for the entire family with this VR headset for smart phone devices.
Vista Wireless Headphones
These wireless headphones are shock, dust, water, and sweat-proof with IPX7 construction! Perfect for the athletes who love to play music and podcasts while training. Not to mention, they have a 16 hour battery life!
Custom iPhone Case
With all your new tech purchases, you're going to need some protective cases and accessories. Lucky for you, CASETiFY is having a great Black Friday sale starting on Nov. 23 with early-access for VIP members on Nov. 19! Buy one and get 10% off, buy two and get 25% off, and buy 3 and get 30% off. Exclusions apply.
For more gift-giving ideas, check out these Gifts for Mom and Dad!