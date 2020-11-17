People's Choice AwardsPete & ArianaTaylor SwiftKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos

Holiday Gifts for Foodies 2020

From festive cheese boards and Instagram-worthy kitchenware to Keurig coffee makers, we've done the dirty work so you don't have to.

von Jake Thompson, Emily Spain Nov 17, 2020 21:12Tags
E-comm: Holiday Gift Guide for Foodies

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm and getting ready for Santa's big day. With countless upcoming cyber sales and so many new products to gift, holiday shopping can seem a bit overwhelming. But don't fret, shopping pals, we're here for you!

Have a foodie on your list and stumped on what to get them this year? We've handpicked next-level cooking appliances, special-edition honeythe best rum for holiday cocktails, fashion-forward aprons and many more Michelin-star level gifts for the foodie in your life this holiday season.

From molecular gastronomy kits to wine preservation kits and delicious cupcakes, we've done the dirty work so you don't have to. Our personal favorite? The 8-In-One Our Place cooking pan that has gone viral on Instagram.

Here are 20 of our favorites below.

Always Pan

Instagram's favorite kitchen essential, The Always Pan, is on sale! Save $50 with code SUPERSALE to get the pan designed to replace eight different pieces of cookware.

$145
$95
Our Place

SodaStream® Fizzi One-Touch Sparkling Water Maker

Add some fizz to your favorite drinks with SodaStream! Perfect for creating one of a kind drinks for holiday celebrations or to gift to the soda aficionados in your life.

$130
Bed Bath & Beyond

Trudy Apron

Be the most charmingly dressed cook in any kitchen wearing this retro-inspired apron fashioned with handy pockets.

$30
Anhtropologie

Golden Rabbit Dutch Oven

Add a vintage element to your kitchen with this essential Dutch oven and matching lid!

$51
Nordstrom

Cooluli Mini Fridge Electric Cooler and Warmer

Stow away your lunches in the poshest mini fridge. Available in a variety of fun colors and cow print.

$50
Amazon

Savannah Bee Company Tupelo Honey Gold Reserve

This limited edition, special release Tupelo honey was harvested with pristine environmental conditions, honeybee health and nectar flow.

$100
Neiman Marcus

The Gourmet's Smoking Cloche

Add complex notes to drinks and dishes with this sophisticated but easy-to-use smoker.

$210
Uncommon Goods

Dasher Serving Platter

Featuring a festive brass reindeer, this marble platter brings both elegance and charm to your holiday table scape.

$198
Anthropologie

GoWISE USA 3.5 Liter Programmable Air Fryer

Healthier alternatives of your favorite fried foods are even easier to prepare with this air fryer! With a temperature range of 170°F - 400°F you can make your meals without oil in less than 30 minutes. Score!

$150
$61
Wayfair

Coravin Model Six Advanced Wine Bottle Opener and Preservation System, Mica

The Coravin is the ultimate gift for the wine lover in your life. Not only does it help preserve your favorite wine from oxidation, it also allows the wine to age naturally. The Mica colorway is special to this holiday season, so run don't walk to grab this fantastic holiday gift!

$399
Amazon

Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker

With new MultiStream Technology™, the Keurig K-Supreme presents a new way to more evenly saturate the coffee grounds. With so many other new features, you can get more out of your cup of coffee.

$140
Amazon

Berry Buddy

Give farm fresh berries a rinse with this beautiful stoneware strainer!

$48
Uncommon Goods

Alfred Matcha Gift Set

Show your friends and family how matcha you love them! This set brings Hollywood's favorite matcha recipe to your kitchen. No more spending over $5 for a delicious matcha in the mornings!

$75
Nordstrom

Food Styling Precision Tool Set

Take your dishes from homemade to made-for-a-close-up in a flash with this kit of food styling tools

$40
Uncommon Goods

Tanduay Double Rum

Established in 1854, Tanduay is a family owned and operated business that prides itself in its historic 160-year heritage and reputation for quality. Their Double Rum would make a great gift for the mixologist in your life or anyone that appreciates a fruity yet woody rum.

$50
Drizly

Molecular Gastronomy Kit

Experiment with molecular gastronomy in your own kitchen with this comprehensive kit.

$49
Uncommon Goods

Hot Ones Season 6 - Best Seller Hot Sauce Collection

For the Hot Ones fans in your life! Pretend you're on the popular show and ask your family and friends their deepest secrets while making it through these spicy sauces. Just kidding. But if they're game, why not?

$75
Amazon

NutriBullet Rx Smart 45 oz. Personal Countertop Blender

Give the gift of endless smoothies, soups and beverages with this NutriBullet Blender!

$180
$122
Wayfair

Grounds & Hounds Three Blend Starter Kit – 100% Fair Trade Organic Whole Bean Coffee Variety Pack

Try the Alpha Blend Dark Roast, Morning Walk Breakfast Blend, Paper & Slippers Medium Roast and help a pup, too!

$28
Amazon

Baked by Melissa Holiday Cheer Cupcakes

For your Zoom holiday party! Send these delicious cupcakes to your friends who have a sweet tooth.

$30
Baked by Melissa

