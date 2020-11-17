Holiday Gifts for Foodies 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm and getting ready for Santa's big day. With countless upcoming cyber sales and so many new products to gift, holiday shopping can seem a bit overwhelming. But don't fret, shopping pals, we're here for you!
Have a foodie on your list and stumped on what to get them this year? We've handpicked next-level cooking appliances, special-edition honey, the best rum for holiday cocktails, fashion-forward aprons and many more Michelin-star level gifts for the foodie in your life this holiday season.
From molecular gastronomy kits to wine preservation kits and delicious cupcakes, we've done the dirty work so you don't have to. Our personal favorite? The 8-In-One Our Place cooking pan that has gone viral on Instagram.
Here are 20 of our favorites below.
Always Pan
Instagram's favorite kitchen essential, The Always Pan, is on sale! Save $50 with code SUPERSALE to get the pan designed to replace eight different pieces of cookware.
SodaStream® Fizzi One-Touch Sparkling Water Maker
Add some fizz to your favorite drinks with SodaStream! Perfect for creating one of a kind drinks for holiday celebrations or to gift to the soda aficionados in your life.
Trudy Apron
Be the most charmingly dressed cook in any kitchen wearing this retro-inspired apron fashioned with handy pockets.
Golden Rabbit Dutch Oven
Add a vintage element to your kitchen with this essential Dutch oven and matching lid!
Cooluli Mini Fridge Electric Cooler and Warmer
Stow away your lunches in the poshest mini fridge. Available in a variety of fun colors and cow print.
Savannah Bee Company Tupelo Honey Gold Reserve
This limited edition, special release Tupelo honey was harvested with pristine environmental conditions, honeybee health and nectar flow.
The Gourmet's Smoking Cloche
Add complex notes to drinks and dishes with this sophisticated but easy-to-use smoker.
Dasher Serving Platter
Featuring a festive brass reindeer, this marble platter brings both elegance and charm to your holiday table scape.
GoWISE USA 3.5 Liter Programmable Air Fryer
Healthier alternatives of your favorite fried foods are even easier to prepare with this air fryer! With a temperature range of 170°F - 400°F you can make your meals without oil in less than 30 minutes. Score!
Coravin Model Six Advanced Wine Bottle Opener and Preservation System, Mica
The Coravin is the ultimate gift for the wine lover in your life. Not only does it help preserve your favorite wine from oxidation, it also allows the wine to age naturally. The Mica colorway is special to this holiday season, so run don't walk to grab this fantastic holiday gift!
Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker
With new MultiStream Technology™, the Keurig K-Supreme presents a new way to more evenly saturate the coffee grounds. With so many other new features, you can get more out of your cup of coffee.
Berry Buddy
Give farm fresh berries a rinse with this beautiful stoneware strainer!
Alfred Matcha Gift Set
Show your friends and family how matcha you love them! This set brings Hollywood's favorite matcha recipe to your kitchen. No more spending over $5 for a delicious matcha in the mornings!
Food Styling Precision Tool Set
Take your dishes from homemade to made-for-a-close-up in a flash with this kit of food styling tools.
Tanduay Double Rum
Established in 1854, Tanduay is a family owned and operated business that prides itself in its historic 160-year heritage and reputation for quality. Their Double Rum would make a great gift for the mixologist in your life or anyone that appreciates a fruity yet woody rum.
Molecular Gastronomy Kit
Experiment with molecular gastronomy in your own kitchen with this comprehensive kit.
Hot Ones Season 6 - Best Seller Hot Sauce Collection
For the Hot Ones fans in your life! Pretend you're on the popular show and ask your family and friends their deepest secrets while making it through these spicy sauces. Just kidding. But if they're game, why not?
NutriBullet Rx Smart 45 oz. Personal Countertop Blender
Give the gift of endless smoothies, soups and beverages with this NutriBullet Blender!
Grounds & Hounds Three Blend Starter Kit – 100% Fair Trade Organic Whole Bean Coffee Variety Pack
Try the Alpha Blend Dark Roast, Morning Walk Breakfast Blend, Paper & Slippers Medium Roast and help a pup, too!
Baked by Melissa Holiday Cheer Cupcakes
For your Zoom holiday party! Send these delicious cupcakes to your friends who have a sweet tooth.
