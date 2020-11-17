Ariana Grande Drops Into a Split and Twerks for Sexy "34+35" Music Video: Watch

Ariana Grande is taking everyone to math class.
The Grammy winner showed off her vocal and physical flexibility in her sexy new music video for the song "34+35" on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The single, a possible nod to her relationship with boyfriend Dalton Gomez, first grabbed the attention of fans in late October when Grande released her new album, Positions, featuring the intimate track.
"You might think I'm crazy / The way I've been craving," Grande sings on the opening of the track. "If I put it quite plainly / Just gimme them babies."
"Can you stay up all night? F--k me 'til the daylight," she later belts. "Thirty-four, thirty-five."
In the visual, Grande could be seen taking on different positions, including the role of a scientist in a lab and a robot. She even transformed into a Fembot from Austin Powers! But the moment that has everyone talking is when Grande and her dancers dropped down into a split and started twerking.
In response to the must-see moment, one social media user wrote, "YEO WHEN ARIANA STARTED TWERKING IN Α SPLIT I LITERALLY LOST IT." While another fan tweeted, "ariana twerking while doing the splits will forever live in my head rent free."
A third social media user also noted, "ariana twerking in the splits is the hottest thing i've ever witnessed."
Ahead of the release of her album last month, Grande dropped the music video for its title track "Positions." With the release of "34+35," the singer again proved she's not holding back when it comes to sharing her feelings. In fact, a source recently told E! News that she's "madly in love" with her real estate mogul boyfriend and that she's "head over heels."
As the insider explained, "They love to be ‘normal' and Ari loves that he is very down to earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key."
Watch the video for "34+35" above!
Positions is out now.