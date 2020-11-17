Casey Rushes to the Ambulance Crash Site in Chicago Fire Sneak Peek

Sometimes there just isn't time for brakes.
Chicago Fire has a crisis on its hands this week as the team tends to two of their own in danger, and as an exclusive new clip proves, Casey (Jesse Spencer) in particular is anxious to make sure his coworkers are OK...or perhaps one specific coworker.
Casey came to Brett's (Kara Killmer) rescue in last week's premiere when she feared someone was in her apartment and the two had quite the night hanging out. Now, Brett's life is even more in danger after her ambulance went over an overpass with her and Mackey (Adriyan Rae), and Casey's got no patience for brakes. In the clip above, he jumps out of the fire truck before Kitt (Miranda Rae Mayo) has had a chance to slow down.
Showrunner Derek Haas shed some light on what Casey's going through as he rushes to the scene.
"In scripts, we sometimes write 'Casey is up and out of the truck as soon as it screeches to a stop.' Andrea Newman and Michael Gilvary (this episode's writers) said, 'What if Casey jumps out before it comes to a stop?'" Haas told E! News via email. "Casey is very worried about Brett, and is like a thoroughbred in the starting gate…he's not gonna let anything like physics or hard pavement stop him from getting to her. He's a friend first, and a firefighter second, and that's his friend down there, wounded and bleeding."
The danger is also not over, as the ambulance was knocked off the road due to a crazed gunman.
"On top of a wrecked ambulance, there's also a lunatic with a gun somewhere nearby," Haas said. "So this is one of those danger on top of danger on top of danger situations that Chicago Fire viewers know and expect. I hope Brett and Mackey are okay!"
Same!
We'll find out when Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)