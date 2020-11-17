Tristan Thompson Surprises Khloe Kardashian With Massive Bouquet After People's Choice Awards Win

Tristan Thompson made his pride for Khloe Kardashian clear once and...floral.

On Nov. 16, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share the massive—and gorgeous—white and pink flowers Tristan had sent in honor of her 2020 People's Choice Awards win. In the video, their 2-year-old daughter True Thompson can be seen holding the accompanying card.

"Did I get flowers from your daddy?" Khloe, who took home the coveted Reality Star of 2020 trophy, said from behind the camera. As True began to read the card, the 36-year-old said, "Oh you're reading it? He says, ‘Congratulations on winning People's Choice!' Thank you!"

This display of affection marks another celebratory moment in Khloe and Tristan's rekindled romance. As fans may know, the couple called it quits in early 2019 amid rumors of his cheating scandal. However, over time, the couple has seemingly found their way back to each other.