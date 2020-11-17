This Is Us' Randall Prepares For a Big Day At Work in Sneak Peek

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Malik (Asante Blackk) have some bonding to do on This Is Us.
Deja's (Lyric Ross) boyfriend asked to shadow Randall for a day of work, and as the exclusive clip above shows, the day is already off to a great start. Malik is a few minutes late and Deja's got a lot of demands about what her boyfriend and her dad are allowed to talk about.
"Don't talk about us, don't talk about me, don't talk about you," she instructed Malik. "Actually, just don't talk at all."
Right now, Randall's in a great, goofy mood and just messing with Malik over being six minutes late, but will that continue with Malik as his assistant? You'll just have to watch the episode to find out, and trust us—there's something to watch. Oh boy, is there something to watch.
Tonight's episode of This Is Us has something for everybody (especially Randall fans—we are not joking), but there's a particular focus on Kevin (Justin Hartley) and his relationship with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), who returns in two time periods to put a little too much pressure on his son.
First, baby Kevin won't go to sleep, and a few years later, teen Kevin is struggling to master the football playbook. Meanwhile, adult Kevin is working with a new director while Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) continue to get to know the woman whose baby they plan to adopt.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
