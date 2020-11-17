Inside Taylor Swift's Music Battle: A Breakdown of What She's Fighting For and Why

Weitere : Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Scooter Braun's $300M Masters Sale

Taylor Swift is in the process of re-recording her music as the fight for control over her record-breaking album catalog continues.

On Monday, Nov. 16, the Grammy winner updated her fans on her battle to obtain the masters of her first six studio albums, amid reports that Scooter Braun sold the rights to them for over $300 million. In her message, Swift said she'd hoped to make a deal with Braun, but that negotiations never even got started because his team wanted her to sign an NDA "stating I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive."

And although Swift was initially excited to work with the company that purchased her masters, Shamrock Holdings, things took a turn after she learned Braun would still be profiting from her music "for many years," which was a "non-starter" for Swift. So, as the superstar told her fans, she's in the process of re-recording her earlier music and has "surprises in store."

While we wait for more Easter eggs from T.Swift, let's revisit her battle to obtain her master recordings.