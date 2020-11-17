Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Black Friday 2020 is upon us, shoppers! And while many will be scoping out doorbuster deals on TVs, tech and toys, amazing furniture sales are a big part of Black Friday, too. This is where Wayfair comes in clutch, friends. Wayfair is offering Black Friday Blowouts up to 80% off NOW through Dec. 4.
We're talking up to 60% off small electrics; kitchen essentials starting at $10, up to 75% off mattresses and up to 40% off Serta mattresses; up to 80% off on area rugs; outdoor holiday decor from $20; bedroom furniture from $79; 65% off kitchen & dining room furniture, major appliances from $399; and much, much more.
Below is just a smidge of the amazing sale items available. Have fun shopping!
GoWise USA 3.5 Liter Programmable Air Fryer
This top-reviewed air fryer has 8 built-in smart programs including fries, pork, shrimp, cake, chicken, steak, fish, and pizza. It offers a wide temperature range of 170◦F-400◦F and a cooking timer for up to 30 minutes.
Cuisinart Professional 13 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
This set includes a saucepan with lid, pour saucepan with straining lid, saute pan with helper handle and lid, Dutch oven with straining lid, stockpot with lid, small skillet, large skillet and steamer insert. It's oven-safe, dishwasher-safe and fridge/freezer-safe; is compatibale with gas, electric smooth top and induction stoves; and the cast stainless steel cool grip stick handles are contoured for a secure grip and designed to stay cool.
Sealy 12-Inch Medium Hybrid Mattress
Sealy's expertly engineered Hybrid bed in a box collection provides the support that "hugs" and "holds" you, for all night support.
Hillary Dining Table
Revamp your holiday dining experiences with this beautiful, rustic table. With French inspired design and style, this table will seat 6 people comfortably and in style.
Warlick Southwestern Ivory Area Rug
Made in Turkey, this rug is constructed from polypropylene, a colorfast and stain-resistant material that naturally repels moisture —making cleanup a cinch! It features a 0.31" pile height, ideal for promoting a cozy and inviting feel to your space with the added benefit of being easy to clean.
NutriBullet Rx Smart 45 oz. Personal Countertop Blender
Everyone needs a NutriBullet in their kitchen, especially one that can make smoothies, sauces, soup, hot drinks and more!
Arsenault Coffee Table with Storage
With plenty of room for storage and five different colorways, this two-tiered table will match almost any living room aesthetic.
Feliciti Upholstered Standard Bed
The tall tufted headboard will help add height and elegance to your bedroom!
iRobot® Roomba® e5 (5150) Wi-Fi® Connected Robot Vacuum
There are few better gifts one can give other than a Roomba. Schedule a cleaning from the palm of your hand with the iRobot home app and watch the Roomba work its magic on your floors and hard to reach places.
Pritts TV Stand for TVs up to 78
With six colorways, this chic TV stand will look great in any room and hide those tacky cords.
For more money-saving gifts, check out these 16 Subscription Boxes That Make Great Holiday Gifts!
—Originally published Nov. 23, 2019, at 3:30 a.m. PT