Kellyanne Conway's Daughter and TikTok Star Claudia Conway Auditions for American Idol

Claudia Conway is trying to make it in the big leagues.
After amassing more than a million TikTok followers by exposing her at-times tumultuous relationship with mom Kellyanne Conway and father George Conway, the 16-year-old has her sights set on ABC's American Idol.
On Monday, Nov. 16, Katy Perry revealed the teen is auditioning to compete on the 18th season of American Idol. She posted a video alongside Claudia to her Instagram Story, saying, "Well, well, well, let the games begin because Claudia just tried out for American Idol."
Claudia also took to TikTok with a behind-the-scenes look at her day on set. She posted a video of herself in the American Idol confessional room and shared the news. "I met Ryan Seacrest today and I have my audition soon, so stay tuned for that," she shared. "I'm very very nervous but I'm very excited."
Later on, Claudia and George had some fun by creating their own music video for Aly & A.J.'s "Potential Breakup Song." Dressed in khakis and a blue button-up, George half-heartedly sang to the lyrics and danced to the beat in the video, which she captioned, "george is ready @americanidol."
Claudia's efforts to launch her singing career come after Kellyanne stepped down from her position as a counselor to President Donald Trump.
In August, Kellyanne said she would be leaving the West Wing to focus her attention on the family. "Our four children are teens and 'tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months," the political pundit said. "As millions of parents nationwide know, kids 'doing school from home' requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times."
She concluded, "This is completely my choice and my voice."
George, a lawyer and co-founder of the Lincoln Project, is also taking a break from his political endeavors. He shared on Twitter, "So I'm withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I'll be taking a Twitter hiatus."
In October, Kellyanne and Claudia were diagnosed with the coronavirus, which the political advisor announced on Twitter. She wrote, "Claudia & I are faring well in quarantine. Everyone else is negative."
Claudia's diagnosis caused drama on TikTok, but Kellyanne assured her followers that the teen was recovering. "My daughter, Claudia, is beautiful & brilliant. She has access to top doctors & health care & lives comfortably," Kellyanne tweeted. "Like all of you, she speculates on social media."