Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Scooter Braun Sells Her Master Recordings for $300 Million

The bad blood between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun is unlikely to go away anytime soon.

Swift took to Twitter on Monday, Nov. 16 to respond to reports that Braun recently sold Big Machine Label Group, which includes the master rights for Swift's first six albums. Variety reported that the sale exceeded the $300 million that Braun's company, Ithaca Holdings LLC, had initially paid in June 2019 to purchase Swift's former record label.

Her tweet included two screen shots: A lengthy message to her fans, and a letter that she says she sent to the investment fund that purchased the rights to her master recordings from Braun.

"Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters," she wrote. "I hope this clears things up."

The "Betty" singer explained that her team had previously hoped to make a deal with Braun to regain ownership of her masters, but that Braun's side had insisted on her signing an NDA to ensure that she would never speak a negative word about the veteran music manager. Because of this, terms of a deal were never discussed.