Halsey Says Mac Miller's Death Gave Her the "Courage" to Leave an Unhealthy Relationship

Halsey is revealing the "heinously tragic event" that gave her the strength to leave an unhealthy relationship.

In a discussion with Armchair Expert podcast host Dax Shepard, the singer says that Mac Miller's accidental overdose in September 2018 was a "turning point" in her life. "This is a terrible thing to say because I think it puts a positive connotation on a heinously tragic event, but it gave me the courage and the faith to leave the relationship I was in," she explains. "It gave me that real f--king reality check that I needed and I think it probably did the same for a lot of other people too."

Halsey adds, "I was lucky enough to be in a position where I was like, 'Okay, cool I'm not ruining my life yet,' but I never would've expected some of the people that I know and loved and lost—to see them go down that path so aggressively and so rapidly. I kind of recognized the spiral early and was like, 'Alright, now I know.'"