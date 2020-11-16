People's Choice AwardsPete & ArianaTaylor SwiftKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos

Keep Up With All of Tayshia Adams' Bachelorette Contestants

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley may have headed off into the sunset, but her men did not. Keep up with all of the contestants who stuck around to date Tayshia Adams!

We may technically be five weeks into season 16 of The Bachelorette, but if you look at it another way, we're also only two weeks in. 

Season 16 essentially started over last week as Tayshia Adams took over for Clare Crawley, who got engaged to Dale Moss at the end of the most truncated season of this franchise ever. As Clare proved, sometimes when you know you know, ya know? 

So far, Tayshia's happily ever after is not so clear. She inherited 16 men from Clare's season and added four of her own, and so far we haven't seen her send anyone home in a rose ceremony. We also haven't seen her send anyone home over a bad date or a dodgeball tantrum or a failed conversation either, which is an improvement on Clare's struggles to date anyone but Dale. 

Hopefully, Clare weeded out the duds and left Tayshia with a good batch of men who will make the rest of this season one to remember, and not one to block out of our memory forever. 

Keep up with all of the remaining men (and all of the men we've bid farewell) by scrolling down!

Ben

Ben Smith, 29, is from Indianapolis, Indiana. He's an army ranger.

Bennett

Bennett Jordan is 37 and from Atlanta. He's a wealth management consultant which is exactly what he looks like his job would be, so good for Bennett! 

Blake Moynes

Blake Moynes, 29, is from Burlington, Ontario, Canada. He's a wildlife manager and owns a falcon. He makes some bold moves and "pushes the envelope." 

Brendan

He is 30 and from Milford, Massachusetts. He's a roofer, loves a turtleneck, and quickly connected with Tayshia.

Chasen

He's a 31-year-old IT account executive and from Walnut Creek, California, and Chris Harrison said he's ready to "fight" for the love of his life. 

Demar

Demar Jackson, 26, is from San Diego, California. Chris seems to be a huge fan of this energetic spin cycling instructor. "He will be a Bachelor Nation fan favorite." 

Eazy

Eazy, whose real name is Uzoma Nwachukwu, 29, is from Dallas, Texas. He's a sport marketing agent. "He's easy to get along with, he's easy on the eyes, easy to talk to, easy to get along with," Chris says. "He came in hot on night one and he just never stopped." 

Ed

Ed Waisbrot is 36 and from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He's a healthcare salesman, and Chris says we shouldn't judge a book by its cover. 

Ivan

Ivan Hall, 28, is from Dallas, Texas. He's an aeronautical engineer who's quiet, soft spoken and known as "Sweet Ivan." 

Jay

Jay Smith is 39 and from Langhorne, Pennsylvania. He's a fitness director who starts out on a "crazy note" on night one and pulls off a Bachelor first. 

Joe

Joe Park is 36 and from North Woodmere, New York. He's an anesthesiologist who is very sweet and is loved by everybody, but found himself up against some huge obstacles. 

Jordan C.

Jordan Chapman, 26, is from Southington, Connecticut. He's a software account executive who apparently seems way older than 26. 

Kenny

Kenny Braasch, 39, is from Oaklawn, Illinois. He's a boy band manager (!!!) who apparently likes to take his clothes off a lot and has no tan lines. 

ABC
Montel

Montell Hill is a 30-year-old gym owner from Boston. He joined the show for Tayshia in week four.

ABC
Noah

Noah Erb, 25, is a nurse from Tulsa, OK. He joined the show along with Tayshia in week four.

ABC
Peter

Peter Giannikopoulos, 32, is a real estate agent from Massachusetts. He joined the show when Tayshia took over as Bachelorette. 

Riley

Riley Christian, 30, is from Long Island City, New York. He's an attorney who takes a while to show off his smile. 

ABC
Spencer

Spencer Robertson, 30, is a water treatment engineer from La Jolla, CA. He joined the show for Tayshia in week four.

Zac C.

Zac Clark is 36 and from Haddonfield, Pennsylvania. He's an addiction specialist with a heart of gold and a very heartfelt story to tell. 

QUIT: Jason

Jason Foster is a 31-year-old from Rutland, Vermont. He's a former football player who is a "big lovable teddy bear" with a laugh like Seth Rogen

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Zach J.

Zach is 37 and from St. George, UT. He owns a cleaning service. He was eliminated when things went very wrong on a date with Clare. He grabbed her neck and made her feel uncomfortable, so Chris Harrison stepped in and sent him home on behalf of Clare. 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Blake Monar

Blake Monar, 31, is from Rockport, Indiana. He's a male grooming specialist and he has incredible hair. Clare sent him home in week two. 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Garin

Garin Flowers, 34, is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He's a professor of journalism at USC who's not afraid to bare his soul "and everything else." 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Tyler S.

This 36-year-old is from Dallas, Texas. He's a super country music manager whose brother is singer Granger Smith. Clare sent him home in week two.

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Yosef

Yosef Aborady is 29 and from Mobile, Alabama. He's a medical device salesman who has a daughter and who isn't afraid of controversy, as he proved when he threw a fit at Clare after the strip dodgeball date. He left in a huff and we do not miss him. 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Brandon

Brandon Goss, 28, is from Cleveland, Ohio. Clare sent him home in week two when he couldn't come up with a reason to like her other than the fact that she's "obviously so beautiful." 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: AJ

AJ, 28, is from Irvine, California. He was out in week one. 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Chris

Chris Conran, 27, is from St. Louis, Missouri. He's a landscape design salesman and he's a great chef. 

ABC
ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Jeremy

Jeremy Higgins is 40 and from Virginia Beach, Virginia. He's a banker with "great perspective." Clare sent him home in week one.

ABC
ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Jordan M.

Jordan Manier is a 30-year-old from Deerborn, Michigan. He's a cyber security engineer who is six foot eight! He describes himself as a tall nerd. Clare sent him home week one.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

