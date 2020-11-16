Counting On's Justin Duggar Gets Engaged to Claire Spivey After 2-Month Courtship

It's official: Justin Duggar is ready to spend forever with Claire Spivey.

Just two months after courting the 19-year-old, the Counting On star has taken a major step in his relationship. On Monday, Nov. 16, Justin shared the sweet and special news that he's engaged to Claire.

"So excited to announce that we are engaged!! I will never forget the look on her face when I slid the ring on her finger," he captioned his post. "We look forward to the day that we get to begin the rest of our lives together!"

Justin's big sister, Jill Duggar Dillard, couldn't contain her excitement over his news and replied, "Congrats bro! Being married to your best friend the best!!!"

Of their engagement, the couple told TLC they are in pure bliss.

"There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with," the duo said in a joint statement. "We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another, and happiness!"