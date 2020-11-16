Why Jennifer Lopez Feels Her 2020 People's Choice Icon Trophy Is the "Greatest Award"

The "greatest award" Jennifer Lopez has ever received.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, the triple threat performer sounded off on her 2020 People's Choice Icon award. And, from what she said both backstage and onstage at the E! People's Choice Awards, the "On the Floor" singer couldn't be more honored by this trophy.
"I just love the idea of the people's icon. I love that," J.Lo shared backstage. "I feel like, you know, the same girl that grew up in the Bronx. I really do. I feel like I'm one of the people, that's who I am and that's who I'll always be."
Thus, this fan appointed award seemed to mean everything to the Hustlers actress.
She continued, "I love that they think I represent that. To me, this is the greatest award I've ever received because of that. I honestly mean that when I say it."
Per J.Lo, being named this year's People's Choice Icon was an "honor and a privilege."
Before departing backstage, she concluded, "That love is, for me, never taken for granted. It's what keeps me going every single day."
Jennifer expressed similar sentiments during her acceptance speech Sunday evening. In fact, the chart topper emphasized the importance of connection, especially in 2020.
"Helping each other, loving each other, being kind to each other. And the importance of that connection, that human touch and I realize it's what I strive for in everything I do, to reach people, to touch people. I believe that's what we all want, shared experiences, to know that we're not in this alone," the star reflected onstage. "Your belief and your faith in me motivates me to keep going and sometimes when I'm tired or beaten down like a lot of us have been this year, it's my family, my friends, my babies and my fans, you guys, who have lifted me up when I couldn't lift myself."
She further expressed, "And I'm so grateful to have you, to have that in my life. Thank you. I approach my work and career the same way I approach my life. I lead with love, I feel with my heart and I always try to speak with truth, in telling stories, singing songs and performing, I do so with the purpose of bringing a little happiness, creating beauty and inspiring others to do the same."
After thanking her fans, Jennifer reflected on her career and how her dreams got her to where she is today.
"As a Latina and as a woman, we have to sometimes work twice as hard to get the opportunity. Sometimes my big dreams and my ambitions made the people around me nervous people would say you're a dancer, you can't be an actress," she said. "The more they said I couldn't, the more I knew that I had to. So now here I stand, so very grateful, knowing that the true measure of my success is not in box office numbers or records sold but from the love that I feel from all of you and—yes, I feel it."
