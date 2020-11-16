Sophie Turner's Necklace Holds a Clue to Daughter Willa's Birth Date

Weitere : Sophie Turner Wears Tribute Necklace for Daughter Willa

While the day of her baby's birth is already unforgettable, Sophie Turner has another sweet way of always remembering when her little one arrived.

On Friday, Nov. 13, fans paid close attention to a photo the Game of Thrones alum shared online. On her Instagram Story, the actress posted a snap of her new necklace with a shoutout to Jennifer Meyer Jewelry, the brand behind the special bauble.

The gold chain-linked necklace featured a skinny plate with a date on it—which fans quickly suspected is her daughter's birthday. The date? July 22, 2020. As one fan proclaimed on Twitter, "IT'S WILLA'S DATE OF BIRTH."

As fans of Turner and husband Joe Jonas recall, the couple welcomed their first child together in July. While the new parents did not share details about their little girl at the time, their reps confirmed the baby's birth with reports claiming July 22 as the birth date.

The couple was notably private about their newest family member from the start. Back in February, E! News learned that she and Jonas were expecting, though they ultimately never announced the news themselves.