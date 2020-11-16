Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey and More Congratulate Jennifer Lopez at 2020 People's Choice Awards

It wouldn't be an Icon Award if other icons didn't show up to celebrate.
Miss Jenny from the Block herself, Jennifer Lopez, was crowned the People's Icon at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15.
Before she gave her powerful speech, the Hustlers star was toasted to by fellow Hollywood legends Nicole Kidman and Renée Zellweger. And later, several longtime co-stars and friends sent their well wishes while she walked off stage, including Matthew McConaughey, Jane Fonda, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Constance Wu.
Nicole sent in a congratulatory video all the way from Australia to say, "You are the true definition of an icon. I have known you for a long time now and watched you go from strength to strength."
She then recounted her favorite J.Lo memory (as one does) about a moment they shared in Las Vegas. "I will never forget bringing my sister to your Vegas show," Nicole said. "You came off stage after two hours and Benny was standing there. I said, 'Are you sure she's okay? Don't want to interrupt.' He's like, 'Come on in.' And you were standing there as though you could go on again, mom there, kids there, friends there, and you were just power and love and warmth."
The Big Little Lies star finished her message with, "I send you love. Can't wait to give you a hug when all of this is over."
For Renée's sweet video, she called herself "a fan" of the singer for fighting critics throughout her career and "proving them wrong."
The Judy actress said, "I have long admired your work and uncompromising work ethic and beautiful, authentic audacity may your passion, vision, determination, self-respect and courage."
She continued, "You've been pushing boundaries all over the place for decades and this past year, with Hustlers and shows and music and family and advocacy, empowering women and unbelievable Super Bowl halftime show. You raised the bar into the stratosphere. You are a triple threat creative visionary, you are an inspiration and you are certainly an icon."
Jennifer delivered a speech that moved her to tears. She said onstage, "I approach my work and career the same way I approach my life. I lead with love, I feel with my heart and I always try to speak with truth."
J.Lo's partner, Alex Rodriguez, also congratulated his bae on social media afterward. He wrote, "You're the people's icon, and no one deserves it more than you. You're a role model and an inspiration for all. I'm so proud of you! I love you so much!!!"
Among the other winners of the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards are Mandy Moore, Tracee Ellis Ross and Tiffany Haddish. And who says red carpets can't happen in 2020? See all the stars and their most fashionable looks here.