See Armie Hammer & More Dapper Dudes in Suits at the 2020 People's Choice Awards

Let's hear it for the boy(s)!

A flurry of Hollywood's biggest stars turned out for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday night, and while we still haven't recovered from all of host Demi Lovato's incredible outfit changes or Jennifer Lopez's red-hot dress, it's safe to say the many men in attendance deserve some recognition, too!

We're talking presenters and nominees alike—from Armie Hammer to Mario Lopez, along with Blake Shelton, who took home the trophy for Top Country Artist (and gave a sweet shoutout to his "new fiancée" Gwen Stefani while accepting the award!).

Then there's Queer Eye's Karamo Brown and Insecure's Kendrick Sampson, both of whom caught up with Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet before the big award show.

See all of these stars and even more dapper dudes in suits at the 2020 People's Choice Awards by scrolling through the below gallery!