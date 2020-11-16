Chrishell Stause Debuts a Daring New Hairstyle at the 2020 People's Choice Awards

People's Choice AwardsPete & ArianaTaylor SwiftKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos

NOV. 15, 2020
Don't be surprised if we show up to our next Zoom meeting with curtain bangs à la Chrishell Stause

The Selling Sunset star is just moments away from hitting the red carpet at the E! People's Choice Awards, but she couldn't help giving fans a sneak peek at her latest transformation on social media. 

Chrishell ditched her deep side part and bombshell waves for a look inspired by one of the year's hottest hairstyles: curtain bangs! It's by no means an easy style to pull off, but this is Chrishell we're talking about here, and she did exactly that. 

"I just put my dress on. I just put my bangs on and let's do this! I'm so excited," the Dancing With the Stars competitor shared in a video shared to social media as the PCAs got underway. 

So which Hollywood glam guru is responsible for making over Chrishell? Bradley Leake (beloved by clients that include Chrishell and the girls from Vanderpump Rules) made it all possible. E! got the exclusive how-to from Bradley himself, so be sure to check out our interview here

Check Out the Most Surprising Transformations From the 2020 People's Choice Awards

Chrishell will be joined by her Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald to present the award for Best Comedy Act of 2020.

"I am so beyond excited to get all glammed up and present at the People's Choice Awards tonight! Plus, I get to do it with my girl @chrishell.stause," Mary gushed on Instagram

The duo got plenty of support from their Selling Sunset family, as Jason Oppenheim commented, "Can't wait to see you two up there!!"

We couldn't agree more. 

