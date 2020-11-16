People's Choice Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Demi Lovato and More Stars

People's Choice AwardsPete & ArianaTaylor SwiftKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos

NOV. 15, 2020

It's time for the people to have their voices heard!

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards is finally here and the biggest names in pop culture are coming together for a very special award show where the biggest winners are picked from fans just like you.

Live from the Barker Hangar in Southern California, Demi Lovato will host the two-hour live event filled with epic performances, inspiring feel-good moments and more than a few surprises. In fact, Jennifer Lopez, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross are just some of the famous faces that will be honored during the show. 

While this year's telecast may look a bit different because of the coronavirus pandemic, some traditions will never go out of style. Yes, we're talking about red carpet fashion looks and star sightings.

From performers Justin Bieber and Chloe X Halle to presenters like Addison Rae and Tiffany Haddish, we're keeping track of all the celebrities participating in this year's show. 

foto
Stars Get Ready for People's Choice Awards 2020

Keep scrolling below to see all of the stars participating in this year's People's Choice Awards. And get ready for a unique show like no other.

"Honestly, the biggest pinch me is that I'm so glad I'll be on a stage at all this year," Demi told Today when teasing her hosting gig. "I count my blessings everyday." 

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

In Schiaparelli

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

In Salvador Perez

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tyler Perry

In Berluti

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

In Christian Siriano with Forevermark jewelry, Gianvito Rossi shoes

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ellen Pompeo

In David Koma

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Alison Brie

In Dolce & Gabbana with Sophia Webster shoes

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Tiffany Haddish

In Prabal Gurung

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Mary Fitzgerald

In lexi with Sarah Flint shoes, Adina's Jewels and Elise Paige jewelry

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

In Alexandre Vauthier

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Armie Hammer

In Eleventy Milano

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Leslie Jones

In Christian Siriano

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

In Alexander McQueen

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

In Elie Saab

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sofia Vergara

In Dolce & Gabbana

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chris Sullivan
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tyler, The Creator

   

E!
Justin Bieber
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Chrishell Stause

In Rita Vinieris with Giuseppe shoes, Vince Camuto clutch, wasee jewels 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Mandy Moore

In Brandon Maxwell

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Mario Lopez
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Blake Shelton
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Elizabeth Berkley
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tanya Rad
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Addison Rae

In Sophie Theallet with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Christina Hendricks

In Marchesa

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Joey King

In Robert Wun

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Machine Gun Kelly

In Berluti 

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jameela Jamil

In Christopher John Rogers with Alessandra Rich earrings, D'Razio rings

