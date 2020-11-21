Jeremih Leaves ICU But Remains Hospitalized for Coronavirus

Weitere : Jeremih Hospitalized in ICU With Covid-19, On Ventilator

UPDATE: While Jeremih remains hospitalized for COVID-19, he is no longer in intensive care.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, a week after it was reported that he was admitted to a medical center for COVID-19, his family said in a statement, "Jeremih has been transferred out of ICU. He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room. The true healing begins. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes."

Singer Jeremih, whose real name is Jeremy Phillip Felton, is in the hospital following a coronavirus diagnosis. The 33-year-old star was taken to the ICU and was placed on a ventilator.

"Jeremih is currently battling severe COVID-19 health complications," the singer's family said in a statement on Wednesday, Nov. 18. "He's in the ICU on a ventilator to help him breathe. The COVID-19 condition he's experiencing is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions."

"His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly," the statement said. "Also, It's important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There's no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others. Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently, Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body."

The statement continued, "The family is very grateful for everyone who is praying, and we ask for continued prayers. The family believes daily prayers to God (sic). A great team of doctors and nurses is helping him pull through. He's not out of the woods yet, but progress is being made. The family and friends are praying that he starts breathing on his own soon, and makes a full recovery."