Jeremih Leaves ICU But Remains Hospitalized for Coronavirus

UPDATE: While Jeremih remains hospitalized for COVID-19, he is no longer in intensive care.
On Saturday, Nov. 19, a week after it was reported that he was admitted to a medical center for COVID-19, his family said in a statement, "Jeremih has been transferred out of ICU. He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room. The true healing begins. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes."
__________
Singer Jeremih, whose real name is Jeremy Phillip Felton, is in the hospital following a coronavirus diagnosis. The 33-year-old star was taken to the ICU and was placed on a ventilator.
"Jeremih is currently battling severe COVID-19 health complications," the singer's family said in a statement on Wednesday, Nov. 18. "He's in the ICU on a ventilator to help him breathe. The COVID-19 condition he's experiencing is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions."
"His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly," the statement said. "Also, It's important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There's no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others. Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently, Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body."
The statement continued, "The family is very grateful for everyone who is praying, and we ask for continued prayers. The family believes daily prayers to God (sic). A great team of doctors and nurses is helping him pull through. He's not out of the woods yet, but progress is being made. The family and friends are praying that he starts breathing on his own soon, and makes a full recovery."
Following the news about Jeremih's health, musicians banded together to send him their love and support to support to him. Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and many others took to social media with special messages.
"Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he's ill right now," Chance the Rapper, a fellow Chicago native, shared on Twitter. "I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him."
50 Cent wrote on Twitter, "pray for my boy Jeremih he's not doing good this covid s--t is real." The rapper later added on Instagram, "He's in ICU in Chicago."
Rapper Hitmaka was one of the first artists to speak out about Jeremih's health. The two previously worked together on hits like "Giv No Fxks" with Migos, and "Dangerous" with Meek Mill and PnB Rock.
"I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers [sic] blessings," Hitmaka captioned his Instagram post.
Big Sean, who also collaborated with the R&B singer and Chance the Rapper on the song "Living Single," shared a message on Twitter. "Prayers up, praying for your strength @Jeremih," he wrote.
Singer Mickey Guyton also posted the news about the star and added, "Y'all Covid is real! Please please please be careful out there."
Musician Jozzy wrote, "Please put some prayers up for @Jeremih! Jesus heals. I love you J. U [sic] got this."
"Thank you for praying for my Boy @jeremih," 50 Cent shared on Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 15. "He is responsive today, doing a little better."
(This story was originally published on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2:08 p.m. PT)