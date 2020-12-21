20 Holiday Gifts for the Binge-Watchers in Your Life

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Netflix & Chill never looked so good!
While the holidays may look different for some this year, we can still be certain that plenty of new shows and movies will be available to stream in the coming weeks. And if this year has taught us anything, it's that elevating at-home experiences is essential!
For those of you who are binge watchers or have loved ones who are always up to date on the latest shows and movies, we have the perfect gifts! From wearable blankets, to movie projectors, to face masks to popcorn makers, you're not going to want to hit pause on your favorite streaming services.
Scroll below for all of our must-have gifts for binge-watchers!
Multifunction Double Layer Snack Dish
Snack tray? Check. Now you need a perfect snack bowl. Not only is this one two levels—making it easy to double-stack your snacks, or give you a handy place to stash shells when you're eating nuts—but it also holds your phone, so you can continue to watch your show when you go to the kitchen for refills.
Joywell Sofa Armrest Organizer
When you're in the midst of a mega binge-watching session, you don't want anything to interrupt you—so best to have everything you need within reach.
Mini Home Theater Projector
Bring the movie theater to you and project your favorite tv shows and movies on your wall! This projector is the perfect way to take your Netflix & Chill experiences up a knotch!
Cowin E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Maybe your marathon session is taking you late into the night, and those you share a home with aren't too keen about the noise of your show waking them from a deep sleep. Get these noise-canceling headphones that are Bluetooth ready and built to pair with your TV. Problem solved.
Honeydew Intimates Star Seeker Brushed Jersey Pajamas
Cozy up in these adorable and extremely comfortable pajamas! You're not going to want to leave the couch on those relaxing TV watching days.
Peacock Subscription
Looking for a new streaming experience that offers endless entertainment and classic shows like The Office and Downton Abbey? Peacock is the answer. Enjoy a 7-Day free trial and pay only $5 per month after the trial ends. Talk about the gift that keeps giving!
The Wonderful Wine Co. Starter Pack
Pair your favorite tv shows with a nice bottle of wine! This ideal starter pack includes three wines that are all low sugar, low carb, keto-friendly, paleo-friendly, and vegan. Yes way, rose!
The Comfy Original Quarter Zip Wearable Blanket
As seen on Shark Tank, this wearable blanket is a must-have for marathon movie nights. Netflix will definitely ask you if you're still watching!
Bed Tray Table With Folding Legs
Breakfast in bed never looked so good! This bamboo wood tray is great for holding all of your movie time snacks and laptop.
West Bend Stir Crazy Electric Hot Oil Popcorn Popper Machine
You can enjoy fresh popcorn in every room of the house with this portable popcorn machine.
Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Set
Now that you have your own popcorn machine, enjoy three different types of kernels and five flavors of popcorn seasonings with this set. Now there's a flavor combo that will make everyone happy! Enjoy 25% off with code WRAP25.
Cascadia Essentials X-Large Shredded Memory Foam Reading Pillow
For moments when you're not prone, you need proper support. Enter this cozy pillow, made of memory foam on the inside and velour on the outside. And as an added bonus, the arms have molded cup holders to ensure you won't spill your drink when there's excitement on the screen.
Fluff Yeah UGG Shearling Slide
Keep your feet warm with cozy and chic slippers! These are perfect for wearing around the house or for late-night market runs.
Amazon Prime
Give the gift of fast and free shipping and thousands of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime.
Barefoot Dreams Cozy Chic Throw Blanket
This celeb-loved blanket was made for binge watching and for keeping warm during the colder months.
FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection
Put on a face mask and hit play! These face masks make great gifts for the multi-tasking binge watchers in your life.
Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow
So you're in the middle of the latest Netflix thriller and you get thirsty but don't want to get up...cue the handy dandy Cup Coxy Deluxe Pillow! Now you can load it up with water and maybe some alcoholic beverages before hitting play so you can stay hydrated and focused on your show.
Postmates
Because cooking is for suckers during a mega-watch, you'll want to make sure to have options that can come directly to you, without interrupting your viewing flow too terribly much. Enter Postmates, and bam! Food of your choice is delivered.
Ocushield Macbook Air 13” Blue Light Filter Screen Protector
If you watch TV on your laptop, you're going to want this blue light screen protector! No more straining your eyes after watching an entire season in one sitting.
Now that you have everything you need for a night in, check out these Gifts for Mom!