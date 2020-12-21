Ariana GrandeKylie Jenner2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

20 Holiday Gifts for the Binge-Watchers in Your Life

From popcorn makers to cozy blankets to movie projectors, we rounded up the ultimate gifts to elevate any movie night!

E-Comm: Gift Guide for Binge WatchersE! Illustration

Netflix & Chill never looked so good!

While the holidays may look different for some this year, we can still be certain that plenty of new shows and movies will be available to stream in the coming weeks. And if this year has taught us anything, it's that elevating at-home experiences is essential!

For those of you who are binge watchers or have loved ones who are always up to date on the latest shows and movies, we have the perfect gifts! From wearable blankets, to movie projectors, to face masks to popcorn makers, you're not going to want to hit pause on your favorite streaming services.

Scroll below for all of our must-have gifts for binge-watchers!

Holiday Gifts for Teenagers 2020

Multifunction Double Layer Snack Dish

Snack tray? Check. Now you need a perfect snack bowl. Not only is this one two levels—making it easy to double-stack your snacks, or give you a handy place to stash shells when you're eating nuts—but it also holds your phone, so you can continue to watch your show when you go to the kitchen for refills.

$9
Amazon

Joywell Sofa Armrest Organizer

When you're in the midst of a mega binge-watching session, you don't want anything to interrupt you—so best to have everything you need within reach.

$26
Amazon

Mini Home Theater Projector

Bring the movie theater to you and project your favorite tv shows and movies on your wall! This projector is the perfect way to take your Netflix & Chill experiences up a knotch! 

$91
Bed Bath & Beyond

Cowin E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Maybe your marathon session is taking you late into the night, and those you share a home with aren't too keen about the noise of your show waking them from a deep sleep. Get these noise-canceling headphones that are Bluetooth ready and built to pair with your TV. Problem solved.

$70
Amazon

Honeydew Intimates Star Seeker Brushed Jersey Pajamas

Cozy up in these adorable and extremely comfortable pajamas! You're not going to want to leave the couch on those relaxing TV watching days.

$54
Nordstrom

Peacock Subscription

Looking for a new streaming experience that offers endless entertainment and classic shows like The Office and Downton Abbey? Peacock is the answer. Enjoy a 7-Day free trial and pay only $5 per month after the trial ends. Talk about the gift that keeps giving!

$5/Month
Peacock TV

The Wonderful Wine Co. Starter Pack

Pair your favorite tv shows with a nice bottle of wine! This ideal starter pack includes three wines that are all low sugar, low carb, keto-friendly, paleo-friendly, and vegan. Yes way, rose!

$60
Winc

The Comfy Original Quarter Zip Wearable Blanket

As seen on Shark Tank, this wearable blanket is a must-have for marathon movie nights. Netflix will definitely ask you if you're still watching!

$50
Amazon

Bed Tray Table With Folding Legs

Breakfast in bed never looked so good! This bamboo wood tray is great for holding all of your movie time snacks and laptop.

$37
$26
Amazon

West Bend Stir Crazy Electric Hot Oil Popcorn Popper Machine

You can enjoy fresh popcorn in every room of the house with this portable popcorn machine.

$60
$47
Amazon

Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Set

Now that you have your own popcorn machine, enjoy three different types of kernels and five flavors of popcorn seasonings with this set. Now there's a flavor combo that will make everyone happy! Enjoy 25% off with code WRAP25.

$20
$15
Sur La Table

Cascadia Essentials X-Large Shredded Memory Foam Reading Pillow

For moments when you're not prone, you need proper support. Enter this cozy pillow, made of memory foam on the inside and velour on the outside. And as an added bonus, the arms have molded cup holders to ensure you won't spill your drink when there's excitement on the screen.

$65
Amazon

Fluff Yeah UGG Shearling Slide

Keep your feet warm with cozy and chic slippers! These are perfect for wearing around the house or for late-night market runs.

$100
Amazon
$100
Nordstrom

Amazon Prime

Give the gift of fast and free shipping and thousands of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime.

$129
Amazon

Barefoot Dreams Cozy Chic Throw Blanket

This celeb-loved blanket was made for binge watching and for keeping warm during the colder months.

$147
Nordstrom

FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection

Put on a face mask and hit play! These face masks make great gifts for the multi-tasking binge watchers in your life.

$16
Amazon

Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow

So you're in the middle of the latest Netflix thriller and you get thirsty but don't want to get up...cue the handy dandy Cup Coxy Deluxe Pillow! Now you can load it up with water and maybe some alcoholic beverages before hitting play so you can stay hydrated and focused on your show.

$33
Amazon

Postmates

Because cooking is for suckers during a mega-watch, you'll want to make sure to have options that can come directly to you, without interrupting your viewing flow too terribly much. Enter Postmates, and bam! Food of your choice is delivered.

Prices Vary
Postmates

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

Keep your hot drink at the exact temperature you prefer with this smart mug! Also available in black.

$150
Amazon

Ocushield Macbook Air 13” Blue Light Filter Screen Protector

If you watch TV on your laptop, you're going to want this blue light screen protector! No more straining your eyes after watching an entire season in one sitting.

$55
Urban Outfitters

