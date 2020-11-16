People's Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Envelope, please! The results are in and the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards winners are...
On Sunday, Nov. 15, the 2020 PCAs aired live on E! and artists across music, movies, TV and pop culture were crowned winners during the only award show voted on by the people! Fans cast over one billion votes this year—yes, you read that right!—and have decided who was the best of the best in 2020.
So many amazing stars were nominated, including Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, who each had seven nominations, making them the most nominated male and female artists of the night respectively. Other notable names who were nominated this year included music stars like Meghan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Cardi B and The Weeknd, TV stars like Cole Sprouse, Ellen Pompeo, Dan Levy and Issa Rae and movie stars like Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Tiffany Haddish and Noah Centineo.
And don't forget all the athletes, social stars, comedians and beauty influencer nominees, too!
Before the show aired, E! already named three of the night's top honorees. Jennifer Lopez took home the Icon Award while Tyler Perry received the People's Champion Award and Tracee Elliss Ross accepted the Fashion Icon Award.
Scroll down for the complete People's Choice Awards 2020 winners list to see who took home the trophies in all 44 categories! Congrats to all the 2020 winners.
Watch the full 2020 People's Choice Awards show online now!
People's Champion Award
WINNER: Tyler Perry
Fashion Icon Award
WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross
People's Icon of 2019
WINNER: Jennifer Lopez