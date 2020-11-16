People's Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Envelope, please! The results are in and the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards winners are...

On Sunday, Nov. 15, the 2020 PCAs aired live on E! and artists across music, movies, TV and pop culture were crowned winners during the only award show voted on by the people! Fans cast over one billion votes this year—yes, you read that right!—and have decided who was the best of the best in 2020.

So many amazing stars were nominated, including Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, who each had seven nominations, making them the most nominated male and female artists of the night respectively. Other notable names who were nominated this year included music stars like Meghan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Cardi B and The Weeknd, TV stars like Cole Sprouse, Ellen Pompeo, Dan Levy and Issa Rae and movie stars like Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Tiffany Haddish and Noah Centineo.

And don't forget all the athletes, social stars, comedians and beauty influencer nominees, too!