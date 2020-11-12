Big Brother's Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas Welcome Baby No. 2

Attention, houseguests: The Big Brother fam is growing!

Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Brendon announced the news via Twitter, writing, "Thank you for all the well wishes for Rachel and the baby. Rachel and our baby boy are both healthy and doing well. They are recovering at UCLA. I am sure it will not be too long until Rachel shares some pics, but I will leave that up to our momma warrior."

Pops also confirmed that they've yet to decide on a name for their newborn.

Rachel and Brendan—who met while competing on season 12 of Big Brother in 2010 and went on appear on multiple seasons of The Amazing Race—also share a 4-year-old daughter named Adora Boreali.

After announcing her pregnancy in May, Rachel caught up with E! News exclusively and said she couldn't wait for Adora to become a big sister.