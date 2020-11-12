Carly Pearce Reveals Her Teeth Were Knocked Out in "Scary" Accident Before the 2020 CMA Awards

Country music's biggest night is officially in full effect!

The 2020 Country Music Awards kicked off with a bang. From eye-catching fashion on the red carpet to an incredible lineup of performers, the annual ceremony has been one to remember.

While this year's live broadcast looks slightly different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, co-hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker made sure it was full of fun and lighthearted moments.

But they weren't the only ones stealing the show. Carly Pearce nailed her duet performance with Charles Kelley after Lee Brice dropped out following a positive COVID-19 test.

Singing her chart-topping tune "I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly was in her element. In fact, she was so in the zone, no one even realized that she has been recovering from a hard fall that left her without any front teeth.

The 30-year-old star exclusively tells E! News the incident happened on Halloween, leaving her looking unrecognizable.