Holiday Gifts for Teenagers 2020

From bright and bold UGG slippers to tie-dye sweatshirts to Fjallraven Kanken backpacks and Fuji instant cameras, we've handpicked clothing, smart devices, beauty and more, so you don't have to!

von Jake Thompson, Emily Spain Nov 12, 2020
Life/StyleShoppingShopHoliday Gift Guide
EComm, Holiday Gifts for TeensE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. But the real struggle is finding the perfect gift for the teen in your life. The thing is teenagers are actually harder to shop for then one might think. They're particularly picky, they're up to date on the latest trends, and they know exactly what they want. But don't worry, shoppers! We've got your back this year.

From trendy Dr. Martens boots to festive Too Faced makeup sets to DIY bubble tea sets and Fuji instant cameras, we've handpicked clothing, smart devices, beauty and more, so you don't have to!

Our personal favorite? A scrubbing clay and Matcha moisturizer bundle that is going viral on TikTok.

So if you're still searching for gifts to win over your teen this holiday season, check out our 16 gift ideas below!

lesen
20 Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Feel Expensive

Karaoke Microphone Speaker

You can take this fun karaoke set with you everywhere you go! Sing along to your favorite artists with your friends without having to tote a huge machine around.

$50
Uncommon Goods

Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket

This cozy jacket is a winter must-have especially for teens! 

$128
Levi's

Bubble Tea Set

Make your favorite boba tea creations from the comfort of your own home! This kit includes two bubble tea flavors and reusable metal straws.

$38
Uncommon Goods

Fluff Yeah Shearling Slide

Can we get a fluff yeah for these cozy slides? Your teen will want to keep these on all day long.

$100
Revolve

Fjallraven Kanken Backpack

Stash everyday essentials in this cool-factor backpack that comes in a variety of colors.

$80
Urban Outfitters

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

Take all the coolest instant photos with this next-level camera. Available in a variety of colors.

$69
Urban Outfitters

Roller Rabbit Hearts Sleep Set

Cozy up in this adorable pajama set that they can wear all year-long. Your teen will definitely be best dressed at sleepovers!

$98
Anthropologie

Too Faced Cinnamon Bear Makeup Set

This festive makeup set includes everything you need to get ready like an eyeshadow palette, blush, matte liquid lipstick and makeup bag!

$39
Sephora

Daydreamer x Revolve Spring Bubble Tie Dye Oversized Sweatshirt

Daydreamer sweatshirts are another level of comfort and trendiness! Treat your teen to something tie-dye because it's 2020 and everyone has something tie-dye.

$92
Revolve

Mini Waffle Maker

This compact and easy, on-the-go waffle maker allows you to carry breakfast wherever you are!

$18
Urban Outfitters

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle

With a lightweight, efficient design, this 32 oz water bottle from Hydro Flask features double-walled insulation that keeps beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours. Available in a variety of colors.

$45
Urban Outfitters

Scrubbing Clay + Matcha Face Moisturizer Bundle

This sustainable and cruelty-free skincare line is going viral on TikTok for good reasons. Their matcha face mositurizer is heralded as a skin savior by so many on the platform.

$34
$30
Cocokind

Morphe Eye Obsessed Brush Collection + Bag

This makeup brush set is great for beginners and teens just getting into makeup.

$29
Ulta

Roku Express

Give them the gift of thousands of streaming services with their very own Roku Express. 

$40
Amazon

Dr. Martens Jadon Boot

Your teen probably already has these popular boots on their wish list!

$180
Nordstrom

Wireless Headphones

Stability and easy-to-use? Sign us up! Listen to all your favorite tunes or make phone calls with these neat headphones.

$26
Amazon

And if that's not enough gifting inspiration for you, check out these 15 Holiday Gifts That Give Back!

