Holiday Gifts for Teenagers 2020

The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. But the real struggle is finding the perfect gift for the teen in your life. The thing is teenagers are actually harder to shop for then one might think. They're particularly picky, they're up to date on the latest trends, and they know exactly what they want. But don't worry, shoppers! We've got your back this year.

From trendy Dr. Martens boots to festive Too Faced makeup sets to DIY bubble tea sets and Fuji instant cameras, we've handpicked clothing, smart devices, beauty and more, so you don't have to!

Our personal favorite? A scrubbing clay and Matcha moisturizer bundle that is going viral on TikTok.

So if you're still searching for gifts to win over your teen this holiday season, check out our 16 gift ideas below!