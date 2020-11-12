Maren Morris Brings the Heat to 2020 CMA Awards in Lingerie-Inspired Ensemble

Weitere : Maren Morris Gives Birth to Her First Child

Maren Morris turned up the temperature at the 2020 CMA Awards.

"The Middle" singer walked the red carpet in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in a black lacey Dolce & Gabbana outfit from the fall winter 2020 collection, worn with classy gold chandelier earrings.

The fuego look featured a black two-piece and a lingerie-inspired sheer robe, which basically means she can jump into bed after the big night. And her husband Ryan Hurd was by her side on the carpet, matching in a Dolce & Gabbana suit.

The mom's night out came after a pretty low-key morning with "3 cups of coffee and changing diapers," as she wrote on Instagram earlier in the day.

Maren, who won Single of the Year for "The Bones," is set to perform later at the award show. She teased that she was inspired by the Backstreet Boys' album Millennium. Also rocking the stage with performances tonight are Miranda Lambert, Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay.