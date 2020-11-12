Lady A and Rascal Flatts Pull Out of 2020 CMA Awards Amid COVID-19 Concerns

UPDATE: Rascal Flatts has also pulled out of the 2020 CMA Awards.

"Hey Y'all, we wanted to let you guys know that we have received a positive COVID test within the band," the band shared on Twitter after the show kicked off. "As much as we were looking forward to performing at the CMA Awards tonight, we will no longer be attending in the interest of everyone's safety. We miss y'all and stay safe!"

Lady A is putting safety first.

Close to one hour before the 2020 CMA Awards were about to kick off from Nashville, the country music group announced they would be pulling out of the live show because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Taking a look back at last year's CMA Awards and all the fun that we have every year getting to hang out with our country music family!" the band wrote on Instagram with a photo from the 2019 show. "Sadly, one of our immediate family members has just tested positive for COVID-19 this week. So far, the three of us continue to test negative, and out of caution and love for everyone involved with the CMAs, we've decided to stay home from the awards tonight."

Lady A continued, "We're bummed that we won't be able to perform with Darius Rucker and Thomas Rhett, but luckily Charles already taped his performance with Carly Pearce so you will still be seeing him take the stage! We'll be cheering on our friends at home like the rest of y'all! Stay safe out there."