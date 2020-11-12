Trista Sutter Isn't the First: 10 Times Bachelor Nation Stars Alleged Producer Manipulation

Kelley Flanagan

During an April 2020 appearance on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, the season 24 contestant shared that she felt producers intentionally kept her away from Bachelor Peter Weber. "The first couple of weeks I saw him look at me differently compared to when we got on our one-on-one and I could tell 100 percent that, like, producers were in his head," the lawyer said. "On the one-on-one, nothing happened between us but he had this, like, demeanor toward me that was so pissed off and I was looking at him, like, 'What the hell were you told?' And so right then and there, I knew something was going on behind the scenes, and I was like, 'This is bulls--t.'"

Flanagan said that what viewers didn't see during that date was her asking Weber to "speak freely" before alleging that producers were keeping her from him. "[I told him], 'They don't let me see you. They locked me up in a closet for three hours last week, and they won't let me see you.' I said, 'You clearly know they push some people forward, and they don't push others forward, and I was like, 'You've been in my position before. What do you want me to do?' I saw…like things were getting in his head [and] that he wasn't able to make his own decision and it just kind of pissed me off."

She was eliminated before the hometown dates and allegedly not invited to participate in Women Tell All—though she was seated in the audience at the finale—but, in the end, she and Weber appear to have gotten the last laugh. After calling off his engagement with Hannah Ann Sluss and parting ways with Madison Prewett, the erstwhile Bachelor and Flanagan have spent much of 2020 at one another's side.