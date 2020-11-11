Jason MomoaKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsDie NeuestenVideos

The Bachelorette's First Impression Rose: How Tayshia Adams' Pick Compares to Past Winners

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams gave Spencer Robertson her first impression rose, but how does he compare to past winners? Look back here.

When Bachelorette Tayshia Adams gave newcomer Spencer Robertson the first impression rose, she essentially made him a subject of envy among the contestants.

But who can blame Tayshia for favoring the blue-eyed charmer? Like the Bachelorette, Spencer is 30 years old, he's a Californian at heart and he's got brains to boot. 

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has a degree in chemistry from the University of Oregon. Following his graduation from college, the San Diegan went into water treatment and is now the president of Robertson Water Treatment, a company he owns and operates. 

Spencer appears to spend his spare time out at sea, fishing with friends or soaking up the sun's rays. And when he's on land, the 30-year-old enjoys playing lacrosse.

What's more is, according to his Bachelorette bio, he really hates ants, loves reggae music and hopes to run with the bulls in Spain one day. 

But is this enough to win over Tayshia—or the other contestants for that matter? Only time will tell.

Historically, the winner of the first impression rose goes on to make at least the final three but, as history has proven, anything goes in this season of The Bachelorette

To see how he stacks up against other winners of the first impression rose, check out our gallery below!

ABC
Jen Schefft

Jen was the first Bachelorette to hand out a first impression rose, and she gave it to a man named Keith. Keith only made it a few weeks, and Jen ended up with Jerry Ferris in the end, though their relationship didn't even last until the finale actually aired. 

ABC/ADAM LARKEY
DeAnna Pappas

In 2008, the season four lead was given three roses to hand out before the rose ceremony. Her picks: Jeremy Anderson, who made it to the finale three; Richard Mathy, who was sent packing in episode three; and Jesse Csincsak, who also clinched the final rose. Though the pair eventually called off their engagement, DeAnna found her happily ever after in Stephen Stagliano. (His brother competed on The Bachelorette season five!) The duo have kids Addison, 5, and Austin, 3.

ABC
Jillian Harris

Good just didn't cut it: The Canadian Love It Or List It host gave her coveted rose to David Good during 2009's fifth season. But, in the end, she accepted a proposal from Ed Swiderski. They split a year after the finale aired and, today, Jillian has two babies with longtime love Justin Pasutto.

 

 

ABC/MATT KLITSCHER
Ali Fedotowsky

She thought she picked a winner. Back in 2010, on season six, Ali gave her first and last rose to Roberto Martinez. They quickly began planning a wedding for spring 2011, but constantly kept pushing the date back until they finally announced their split in November of that year. She now has kids Molly, 2, and Riley, 11 months, with husband Kevin Manno.

ABC/MATT KLITSCHER
Ashley Hebert

Fans watching Ashley on season immediately knew J.P. Rosenbaum was a contestant to watch. Our lead, on the other hand, did not. On night one, she gave the coveted boutonniere to Ryan Park, who, after getting the boot, begged for a second chance on the penultimate episode. In the end, however, J.P. was her perfect match. They exchanged vows in 2012—Chris Harrison officiated!—and now live happily ever after with their two adorable kids in Florida.

ABC/ROMAN FRANCISCO
Emily Maynard

Looking back on season 8, the most well-know contestants were obviously Arie Luyendyk Jr., Jef Holm and Sean Lowe. (They were also Emily's final three!) But, on night one, she was actually most impressed with, uh, Doug Clerget. As Bachelor Nation knows, Emily chose Jef, which resulted in a tumultuous, up-and-down affair. These days, the mom of four is happily married to Tyler Johnson.

ABC
Desiree Hartsock

Though Des presented Drew Kinney with the first rose on the premiere of season nine, by the finale, she told her runner-up she just didn't see a "future together. I feel like there's something missing." Later in the episode, she accepted a proposal from Chris Siegfried. (Remember when fan-favorite Brooks Forester abruptly quit the show!) The Seattle-based pair wed in 2015 and now are parents to two boys.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Andi Dorfman

Ah yes, this is where the never-ending, always entertaining feud between Nick Viall and Josh Murray took shape. From the get go, the two had captured Andi's heart, but, in the end, Josh was the one to take her first and final rose on season 10. Their fairy tale was short lived. Following their split, Andi chronicled their volatile romance in her 2016 tell-all, It's Not Okay. "If I talked to another man," she wrote, "I was a 'whore.' If I disagreed, I was 'argumentative.'" Josh, on the other hand, has denied the allegations.  

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Kaitlyn Bristowe

Nick Viall returns! Alas, not in time to score the first impression rose. Before his comeback in a later episode, Katilyn was swept off her feet by none other than Shawn B, er, Shawn Booth. Though he, like Josh, butt heads with Nick throughout season 11, Shawn came out victorious. He and Kaitlyn were engaged and living in Nashville together until 2018. Now, she dates fellow alum Jason Tartick. 

ABC
JoJo Fletcher

From the moment Jordan Rodgers stepped out of the limo, it was game over for the other season 12 contestants. He earned JoJo's first rose, the last rose and her forever. The duo are still engaged—and are in no rush to say "I do."

Paul Hebert/ABC
Rachel Lindsay

Bryan Abasolo had her with three little words: "I'm 37-years-old." Yes, really. Impressed by his maturity and eagerness to settle down, Rachel was quick to bestow the chiropractor with her first impression rose (and a hot make out session). Fast forward eight weeks into season 13 and he was down on one knee. They're now married!

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Becca Kufrin

After Garrett Yrigoyen rolled up the Bachelor mansion in a minivan—a nod to his future skills as a soccer dad—Becca was ready to do the damn thing, a.k.a. offer him her rose. And it came as no surprise that he later proposed on the season 14 finale, though the couple had to address some controversial social media activity on Garrett's part. They've since broken up, having struggled with differing views throughout the Black Lives Matter movement. 

ABC/Mark Bourdillon
Hannah Brown

Hannah actually got to give out two first impression roses—one on live TV, and one on her actual first night. Cam Ayala won the live one with an attempt at a rap, and the infamous Luke Parker earned the real one. Hannah ended up briefly engaged to Jed Wyatt before he was revealed to have had a girlfriend, and is currently single. 

ABC
Clare Crawley

When Dale Moss stepped out of the limo, it was love at first sight. The Bachelorette quite literally whispers to herself in the premiere, "I knew it! It feels like I just met my husband. Oh my god. I'm shaking."

She later gives him the first impression rose, telling him, "I've talked to so many men and you're the one I still wanna keep talking to. And I feel like as much as we talked, I want more of that, I absolutely want more of that."

After a brief three-week romance and a shocking departure from the show, the pair is now engaged!

ABC
Tayshia Adams

After taking over for Bachelorette Clare Crawley, the 30-year-old meets the remaining contestants and introduces four new men, one of which is Spencer Robertson

At first sight, Tayshia feels a connection, but the other guys vying for her love don't. Clearly, Spencer asking, "Who scared away Clare?" didn't make a good impression on the men. 

But the only opinion that matters is Tayshia's, right? 

The Bachelorette airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

 

