Pregnant Hilary Duff Reveals the Biggest Misconceptions She Had About Sex When She Was Younger

Hilary Duff, Ashley Benson and Sarah Hyland's sex ed class is now in session.

The actresses had a candid conversation with OB/GYN Dr. Sherry Ross for the Nov. 11 episode of the digital series Lady Parts. At one point during the talk, the stars reflected on their own experiences with sex education.

"I remember just watching a film and that was kind of it," Benson recalled. "I mean, I went to a Christian school growing up and so it wasn't really explained in the right way, in my opinion. I think a lot of things were kind of hidden, and they only made you pay attention to certain things. So, I don't feel like I had the proper sex education at all. And I just kind of just learned from my older friends about everything and that's who I asked questions to."

They then revealed the biggest misconceptions they had about sex when they were younger. "Oh my god," Duff said. "Well, I thought the first time you have sex you're going to get pregnant."