Cazzie David Makes Rare Comment About Pete Davidson's Relationship With Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson's ex-girlfriend Cazzie David is finally setting the record straight about their breakup, which, according to Cazzie, occurred mere days before he went public with Ariana Grande.

Cazzie, a writer and daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and star Larry David, opened up about her mental health struggles and complicated relationship with the Saturday Night Live star to the Los Angeles Times. The 26-year-old, whose collection of essays No One Asked For This will hit shelves Nov. 17, talked about how surprising and difficult the end of her relationship with Pete was for her.

Cazzie dated Pete for two and a half years before they went their separate ways in 2018. According to Cazzie, she broke up with Pete following a relationship of ups and downs, but called him back days later to say she made a mistake. Cazzie claimed that he told her he was "happier than he'd ever been" and dumped her officially via text two days after that. Just one day after their split, the writer told The Los Angeles Times that she found out he was with Ariana, and saw via social media that he had covered up the tattoos he got in honor of Cazzie during their relationship. Pete would go on to get matching tattoos with the "Positions" singer.