Holiday Gifts For Dad 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The holidays are right around the corner and we have one question for you: do you know what you're going to get for Dad this year? If you're like us, he's one of the most important people in your life, so rather than gift him a generic tie or last minute aisle-store hunt, think outside the box—like a Birchbox subscription—and treat him to something unique, thoughtful and useful this year!
Since he's always there for you, we've come up with heart-filled gifts so you don't have to! From MasterClass online courses to a Sonos speaker to a Boflex home gym, you can stock up now and ensure you find him something that sparks joy and brings laughs through the new year.
Here are 20 of our favorites below.
Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Tabletop Gas Grill
Cook burgers, steaks, chicken and fish on this portable gas grill with 145-square-inch grilling area and foldaway legs.
Outdoor Voices DC Hat
He'll look great in this apricot-hued dad cap which is perfect for weekend errands. Available in a variety of colors.
Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym
The Bowflex promises to give dad a full body workout without having to leave the house! Our glutes are already sore from looking at this sweat-inducing machine.
Shower Beer Holder Bluetooth Speaker
A shower beer holder that can play his favorite tunes. What more could your dad ask for?
Amazon Prime
Give the gift of two-day shipping, watch thousands of movies and TV with Amazon Prime, and stream millions of songs and books with the gift of Amazon Prime.
Brickell Men's Daily Advanced Face Care Routine II
This men's skin care set contains the three best skin care products for men to gently cleanse the face, remove dead skin & impurities, while nourishing, protecting, and hydrating it.
UGG Leisure Suede Faux Shearling Lined Slipper
Snuggle up with these faux shearling lined slippers. Also available in cocoa and black!
MasterClass Subscription
Give the gift of MasterClass! One can receive vocal lessons from Christina Aguilera, acting lessons from Natalie Portman, gymnastics fundamentals from Olympic Gold-Medalist Simone Biles, guitar lessons from Carlos Santana, shooting from Stephen Curry, leadership from Anna Wintour, designing from Marc Jacobs, cooking from Gordon Ramsay and many more, all from one platform.
Callaway Golf Chrome Soft Truvis Golf Balls
These stocking stuffers are sure to improve your dad's game on the green, combining incredible distance and performance for faster ball speed, high launch and increased greenside spin.
TUMI Monaco Leather Wallet
Get dad a new wallet because we all know he wouldn't think to do it for himself! This textured blue wallet has enough room for all of dad's cards and coupons.
Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3040s Electric Razor for Men
He'll stay trim, fresh and clean with this next-level electric razor!
Custom Fleece Blanket
Give dad a gift that will keep him warm and connected to the family at the same time! You can put your favorite family memories on this blanket. And if you need help designing, Vistaprint's design experts are here to help!
Birchbox Grooming 3-Month Subscription Gift Card
Give the gift of 5 deluxe grooming samples each month with this designer beauty sampler by Birchbox.
Tundra Trek 1/2 Zip
Dad deserves to go into 2021 in style! The wool-blend fleece fabric will also keep him warm when he's on the go.
Personalized Whiskey Barrel
For all the whiskey-loving dads out there! This whiskey barrel not only makes for fun man cave decor but you can also get dad's name on it.
Ninja Mega Kitchen System (BL770) Blender/Food Processor
Dad will be able to make it all: Frozen drinks, smoothies, dough and so much more! This blender makes a great gift for the dads who love being in the kitchen.
Sonos One (Gen 2) Speaker Voice Controlled Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa Built-In - White
Get rich, room filling sound with this small yet powerful speaker for streaming music and more. The speaker also has voice controlled capabilities with Alexa built-in so dad can yell at someone else!
Golfers BBQ Set
Hit a hole in one! These stainless steel barbecue tools have handles that look just like golf grips.
Amazon Audible Subscription
Give him unlimited audio books and podcasts on-the-go with an Audible subscription!
Outdoor Voices Men's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Boots
You'll be waterproof-ready for winter with these stylish booties with green trim. Not to mention, these boots will help you trek through rough terrain on hikes.
