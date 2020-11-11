Demi Lovato Reveals Why the People's Choice Awards Have "Always Meant the Most" to Her

Weitere : Demi Lovato Will Host & Justin Bieber Set to Perform at E! PCAs

It's about to go down!

Demi Lovato is gearing up to host the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards this Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., and she couldn't be more excited to take the reigns of the biggest event in Hollywood! The star talked with Late Night With Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers to share some thoughts on her new gig ahead of the big night.

"I'm pretty excited you know, I don't feel like there is too much at stake," she joked. "When it comes to the National Anthem or the Super Bowl there is a little bit more pressure than hosting an awards show. Just because if you mess up the lyrics than people come after you as an American."

While there may not be as much to worry about, Demi still asked for a few tricks of the trade from the late night host himself.

"I am still nervous, like don't get me wrong. Hosting is not my first language so to speak. Singing is," she shared. "So if you have any tips, please let me know because I know you've done a ton of hosting yourself including this talk show."