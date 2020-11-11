Watch Corey Gamble's Jaw-Dropping Split During Dance Battle With Tristan Thompson

Weitere : Corey Gamble Does the Splits in Dance-Off With Tristan Thompson

BRB, we have to scrape our jaws off the floor.

If there's one way to really get a party going, it's with a split. Exhibit A: This video of Corey Gamble dropping it low to the ground while on vacation with the Kardashians. In what appears to be footage from the family's recent trip to a private island for Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday, fans can see Kris Jenner's boyfriend show off his impressive move as he faced off against Tristan Thompson in a dance circle.

After kicking off his shoes, Gamble showed Thompson how it was really done when he continued to get closer to the ground and then finished with a split that basically made everyone lose their minds. In the footage Jenner posted on her Instagram Story, everyone is seen running around in shock and awe, Gamble the undeniable winner. As La La Anthony screamed into the camera repeatedly, "I'm done!"

Jenner captioned the video, "He really is a mood. HBD @coreygamble."

On Nov. 10, Gamble celebrated the big 4-0. "Thankful for alll the Love today," he wrote on Instagram to commemorate the milestone. "Pulled up on 40 right." In fact, the star showed off more of his moves when he posted a clip of himself dancing on the beach to kick off his big day.