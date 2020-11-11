Kate Middleton Offered a Sneak Peek Inside Her Kensington Palace Home—And It's Royally Perfect

Weitere : Prince William & Kate Middleton Celebrate 9-Year Anniversary!

Kate Middleton delighted royal fans with a glimpse into her life at Kensington Palace's Apartment 1A.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, in honor of the U.K.'s Remembrance Week, the Duchess of Cambridge virtually met with several British Armed Forces families who lost loved ones in war.

During the call, the mom of Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, sat in her living room, giving eagle-eyed royal fans a sneak peek inside her home. Situated behind her were family photos, including George and Charlotte on their first day of school, husband Prince William, 38, on his 2018 solo trip to Africa, and a special shot from George's 6th birthday celebrating in 2019.

"It has been a real honor to speak with you," Kate said on the Zoom call. "I speak for the whole nation when I say how proud you should be of your loved ones for their sacrifice and the bravery that they've shown. I'll certainly be thinking of you this difficult week and many years to come. So thank you so much."