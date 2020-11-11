Emily in Paris Is Officially Returning For Season 2! See the Very-French Announcement

The 20-something-year old social media marketer we love to hate and hate to love isn't going anywhere.
On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Netflix confirmed that Lily Collins will step back into her designer shoes to play Emily Cooper for season two of Emily in Paris. To share the news, the streaming service doctored up a fictional letter from Savoir, the luxury agency Emily works for, in which her boss, Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) informs the U.S. office that they'll need Emily's assistance no matter how annoying they find her.
"Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir," the letter reads. "Call it bonne chance, or American ingenuity—I'm leaning towards the former—her results are impressive."
It continues, "We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French."
Following the announcement, Netflix also took to Twitter to jokingly (but seriously) confirm the correct pronunciation of the show. The tweet read, "Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so 'Emily' and 'Paris' rhyme." Mind. Blown.
The news of Emily in Paris' renewal doesn't come as that much of a surprise. Not only did the show spark serious debate about whether or not it's good in the first place, creator Darren Star told E! News in October that while he wasn't sure of a sophomore run, his ideas for Emily's whereabouts hadn't run out.
"I don't know about season two yet, but I think Emily has some surprising tough choices," he said. "The show's so much about the culture undermining her expectations of how things are and how things seem. And everything will not be as it seems. It's always about challenging her American worldview. We certainly have a lot of forks in the road and a lot of places to go."
"In season 2, she's going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she's living in. She'll be more of a resident of the city," Star told OprahMag.com. "She'll have her feet on the ground a little more. She's making a life there."
Of course, we don't yet know when, exactly, the show will return and how the cast and crew will begin production amid the coronavirus pandemic. After all, shooting in the City of Lights was quintessential to capturing the American in Paris-themed energy the show delivered.
For now, allow us to begin a rewatch of Emily in Paris for a fourth (fifth?) time.