CMA Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Country music took center stage at tonight's 2020 CMA Awards.

Longtime CMAs emcee Carrie Underwood passed the baton to Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, who teamed up to co-host the live ceremony from Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. The CMA Awards honored and showcased the biggest names in country music as well as emerging talent dominating the country music airwaves.

Fans were treated to performances from Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay, who sang their hit collab "10,000 Hours," plus Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and many more.

As for tonight's nominees, the odds were stacked in Lambert's favor, who led with seven nods. With 55 total career CMA Awards nominations, she also set a new record for female artists. In total, she went home with the award for Music Video of the Year.

And after Garth Brooks pulled out of the running for this year's Entertainer of the Year award, all eyes were on Lambert, Underwood, Urban, Eric Church and Luke Combs to see who snagged the evening's top honor.

See which of your favorite country music stars were crowned winners below!