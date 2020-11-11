Halsey Reflects on Heartbreak and Abuse in Poetry Book, I Would Leave Me If I Could

Halsey is ready to share her more of her story with the world using poetry.

The 26-year-old star can now add author to her resume because she just released the poetry book, I Would Leave Me If I Could.

"Today is the day. Years in the making...," she shared of her novel on Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 10. "It's things I ruminate on, fixate, miss, cry, regret, re-live and overcome. I love being a weird popstar [sic]. But I'll always be a writer first and foremost. Thank you."

The singer's collection of poems features an array of anecdotes about her personal life, including her experiences with heartache, her family dynamics and allegations of domestic abuse, as well as accusations of sexual abuse.

In the poem titled "Lighthouse," Halsey discussed an unhealthy relationship with an unidentified person. She also alleged that her partner at the time took drugs, writing, "He would stuff his nose with cocaine / for days on end / until the rims of his nostrils / were caked with white."