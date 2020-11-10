Why Emma Corrin Wanted to Highlight Princess Diana's Bulimia Battle in The Crown

If Netflix's The Crown has taught viewers anything, it's that the royal family does not live a perfect life. Rather, they are normal people with problems, just like anyone else.

It's for this reason that Emma Corrin, who portrays Princess Diana in the series, asked the show's writers to highlight the Duchess' struggles with bulimia in season four. According to People, the actress told Radio Times that she approached the producers after doing some research on the royal, explaining, "We put together a document that we sent to the script team and said: 'Can you include some of this in the writing because we'd love to really flesh out those scenes?'"

"I felt that if we were trying to depict bulimia in an honest way, we had to actually show it—otherwise it's a disservice to anyone who has been through that," the 24-year-old further explained. "I don't think we should shy away from those conversations; Diana was very candid about her experience with bulimia, and I so admire that."